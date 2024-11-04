👍 Mario & Luigi: Brothership has a Metacritic score of 80 after 54 critic reviews

😋 The game has 76% positive reviews, 10% mixed and 0% negative

😲 It’s been almost nine years since the last original Mario & Luigi game

📆 The game is out exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 7 for $59.99

Fans of Mario & Luigi have had to wait almost nine years for a new original instalment in the RPG series, but the time has finally come. Mario & Luigi: Brothership sees the two brothers reunite on Nintendo Switch, and reviewers have had their say on the latest big release.

The game is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 80 after 54 critic reviews, which is below most entries in the series but higher than the 76 Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam received in 2016. Here’s what critics had to say about Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

Nintendo Life enjoyed its time with the two brothers, saying, “Mario & Luigi: Brothership takes this long-running RPG series to new heights in a high-seas adventure that's packed full of top-notch combat, inventive variety, a positive and thoughtful story, and lots signature comedy from the dynamic duo themselves. This is a big game, packed full of surprises and fun, and the all-new Battle Plug system, alongside lots of flashy specials, a fittingly emotive art-style, and a world that brimming with puzzles and challenges, make for a must-play in our book.”

My Nintendo News also praised the game in its review. “Mario & Luigi: Brothership is an exceptional adventure that’s just as much about the journey as it is the destination. Whether you’re new to the series or have played every Mario & Luigi game up to this point, the captivating narrative with well-written and comedic characters is sure to keep you thoroughly engaged as you travel from island to island to help reconnect the land of Concordia. From the brain-stimulating puzzles to the extensive RPG battle mechanics, there is a boatload of fun to be had around every turn.”

Most outlets gave the game an 8 out of 10, with VGC saying, “Mario & Luigi Brothership is a triumphant return for the series, maintaining the spirit and action-oriented platforming of its predecessors, coupled with fantastic exploration and satisfying battle mechanics.”

GamesRadar+ felt similarly, writing in its review, “Despite a few lurches here and there and some so-so exploration, Mario & Luigi Brothership offers an enjoyable voyage with smooth sailing, and a punderful script that brings the laughs. It has a new developer and an extra dimension, but the same dedication to humor and brotherly love.”

However, Digital Trends weren’t as keen on Mario & Luigi: Brothership. “Brothership’s problems will look familiar to anyone who found themselves disappointed by games like Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam or Paper Mario: Sticker Star. Nintendo has seemingly convinced itself that every Mario RPG needs to have bespoke gimmicks. It’s not enough to give players a well-written story and iterate on a solid combat foundation; there always has to be a twist, or two, or three. Those layers drag Brothership down the longer the adventure goes on, making even its intriguing climax feel exhausting by the end.”

Even though Mario & Luigi: Brothership hasn’t received the unbridled praise we’ve become accustomed to with most Nintendo Switch releases, it sounds like its a worthy entry in the series, and should satisfy those who have been patiently waiting almost a decade for a new instalment.

