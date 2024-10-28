👍 Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a Metacritic score of 84 after 44 critic reviews

🤩 The game has 77% positive reviews, 18% mixed and 0% negative

😮 It’s been 10 years since the last Dragon Age game

📆 The game is out on October 31 and costs $69.99

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have a new Dragon Age to enjoy – and it seems like it’s been worth the wait.

The reviews for Dragon Age: The Veilguard are now live, and the game has received fairly positive scores from most outlets with Eurogamer giving it full marks.

The game is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 84 after 44 critic reviews, which is just shy of the 85 Dragon Age: Inquisition received. Here’s what reviewers had to say about BioWare’s new fantasy RPG.

Eurogamer loved Dragon Age: The Veilguard and said Veilguard is: “A fantasy role-playing game of astonishing spectacle. This is the best Dragon Age, and perhaps BioWare, has ever been.”

GamingBible also enjoyed BioWare’s follow up to Inquisition, saying, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard is exactly what we needed after Inquisition. From the moment I stepped onto Minrathous’ streets, it felt like coming home. After such an agonising wait, the franchise I adore is back as strong as ever. It respects what’s gone before while also welcoming change and innovation.”

GamesRadar were equally positive, saying, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an approachable, expansive action-oriented RPG and feels like a true end to whatever the franchise was before. The book's not finished, but a significant chapter has closed. While Dragon Age: The Veilguard is undoubtedly different in many ways from its predecessors and takes lessons learned from Mass Effect to heart, there's a lot to love – mechanically and narratively – about the new normal and what is hopefully a foundation for what's to come.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard failed to strike a chord with Inverse, though. The review reads: “Fortunately for fans who’ve been waiting over a decade for it, The Veilguard mostly succeeds in both heading in a new direction and showing the climax of what’s come before, even if the growing pains of its new combat system and an uneven story keep it from being truly great.”

VGC was also less pleased with BioWare’s effort and said: “Dragon Age: The Veilguard feels like BioWare playing it too safe. While it nails what it does best, like the excellent cast and interpersonal relationships, from a gameplay perspective it feels out of date.”

The Dragon Age series hasn’t always reviewed highly, but it seems The Veilguard has exceeded most people’s expectations. If you’re already a fan of the series, it sounds like you’ll find plenty to enjoy.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC on October 31. It’s also one of the many upcoming PS5 Pro enhanced games.

