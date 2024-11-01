🆕 Nintendo Music just got some new tracks

👏 Super Mario Bros. Wonder soundtrack has joined the growing library

🆓 Nintendo Music is free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

👍 The app features recommendations based on your Switch play history

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

Nintendo launched its new dedicated music app, simply called Nintendo Music, on October 31 – and it’s already received its first update.

You’ll find countless games from Nintendo’s past and present, including songs from the NES, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo Switch. However, there are some big omissions from the current library, and Nintendo promised new tracks would be added.

Thankfully, it seems like Nintendo will update the Nintendo Music app much quicker than its Nintendo Switch Online game catalog, as users will find the entire Super Mario Bros. Wonder soundtrack is now available.

It means there are now nine Nintendo Switch games included, which is handy as Nintendo Music checks your Switch play history to recommend tracks you’ll like. Sunk a lot of time into Super Mario Bros. Wonder? You should find it in your recommendations.

Hopefully Nintendo can keep delivering new titles at a rapid pace, as it’s a fantastic app and quite the free perk for Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to receive.

If you haven’t downloaded Nintendo Music yet, it’s well worth a try if you enjoy listening to video game soundtracks. It’s also a superior alternative to YouTube, which used to be the go-to destination for video game music, but only if you subscribe to YouTube Premium to remove ads.

However, as cool as Nintendo Music is, we’re still waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be revealed. October has come and gone, and it remains to be seen whether November will be the month we finally see the successor to the Switch.

Ironically, Nintendo has made a flurry of announcements recently, including an interactive alarm clock called Alarmo, a paid version of its soon to be discontinued mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, and that the beloved Wii U game Xenoblade Chronicles X is coming to Nintendo Switch next year.

Up next: N64 Mature games list: every title you can play right now and expect to see

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.