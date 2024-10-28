🙌 Nintendo is keeping its Animal Crossing mobile game alive

In a move that will please video game preservationists and Animal Crossing fans, Nintendo has announced Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, an offline, paid version of its popular mobile game.

The free-to-play version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will go offline on November 28, which would have spelled the end of the game entirely. However, this new paid version ensures the game will live on seven years after its release.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete includes all the items and events that were released since the game’s 2017 release, and features no additional in-game purchases. It will be available from the App Store and Google Play Store for $9.99 until January 31, 2025. After that date, the price will change to $19.99.

Animal Crossing has become one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises. Animal Crossing: New Leaf is the second-best selling Nintendo Switch game of all time with over 45 million copies sold.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf is also widely regarded as one of the best Switch games, offering hundreds of hours of entertainment as you build your island, make friends with residents, and partake in fun, seasonal activities.

Fans of Animal Crossing will be eagerly awaiting the Nintendo Switch 2, where we will undoubtedly see the successor to New Leaf. However, it’s great to see that Nintendo hasn’t let seven years of updates and players go to waste by shutting down Animal Crossing Pocket Camp for good.

