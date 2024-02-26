🔒 The Nintendo Switch 2 seems destined to launch in March 2025

👍 That’s the same month the Switch was released in 2017

📆 The Switch 2 was widely expected to release in November 2024

⏱ However, Nintendo pushed the date back to ensure plentiful supply and a strong lineup of sotware

It looks like we can almost defintively say when the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is, or at least the launch window.

Nintendo’s follow-up to the Switch was widely expected to launch in November 2024, however, it’s since been delayed to early 2025 to avoid shortages and ensure there’s a compelling line of software.

A new report from Japanese news site Nikkei (which is hidden behind a paywall), corraborates previous reports that the internal release date for the Switch 2 has slipped from 2024, and suggest March as a possible release month. But it also says the Switch 2 release date could slip even further if necessary.

Nintendo will be desperate to avoid the same sort of supply issues that plagued the PS5 and Xbox Series X, where finding a PS5 restock and PlayStation Portal restock was a challenge for the first few years of the console’s lifecycle.

The Switch 2, or Super Nintendo Switch as many hope it will be called, will feature an 8-inch LCD screen and could be Nintendo’s most expensive console to date. It also is rumored to be backward compatible, which would let you play the best Switch games, some of which may be enhanced to run even better on the new system.

A March release date means Nintendo will miss out on the usual holiday spending rush, but that didn’t stop the Switch from being a success. The console also launched in the same month and was buoyed by a wave of enticing software during its first release, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Nintendo has said it will ensure the Nintendo Switch 2 stands out amid rising competition in the handheld market. With the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and potentially a PSP 2 in a few years, Nintendo won’t have things all its own way. The Switch has sold over 139 million units since its release, making it the second best selling console behind the PlayStation 2.