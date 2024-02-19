It looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 release date will now be early 2025, according to several sources.

Nintendo’s follow-up to the Switch was predicted to be released in November this year, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Speaking in an OX do Controle video, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe said that five separate sources have told him that the Switch 2 has slipped to early next year.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Switch 2 release date

📆 Nintendo Switch 2 is now reportedly releasing in early 2025

😞 It was originally planned to be released this year

🤔 The console could launch in March 2025

🎂 The Switch 2 will reach its seventh year on sale in March

Developers are also working on preparing Switch 2 games for early 2025, suggesting Nintendo’s internal target of releasing its next console in November 2024 has indeed slipped.

The new Switch 2 release date also aligns with VGC’s sources, which said:

“Since publishing this story, VGC has heard from multiple sources who said Nintendo has told publishers its next console will now launch in Q1 2025. According to the sources, third-party game companies were recently briefed on an internal delay in Nintendo’s next-gen launch timing, from late 2024 to early the following year. One publishing source suggested the delay was so that Nintendo could prepare stronger first-party software for the console. It’s possible the next-gen Nintendo console will now follow a similar timeline to the Switch, which was released in March but announced the previous year.”

The delay hasn’t been received well by Nintendo’s shareholders. As reported by Bloomberg, share prices dropped on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 8.8% before settling on an overall loss in value of 5.8%.

The Switch will be seven years old by the time its successor hits the market, and with rising competition in the form of the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally and even a rumored PSP 2, the delay isn’t ideal for Nintendo.

However, Nintendo says it will ensure the Switch 2 stands out from the competition when it is released, so expect a clever twist or gimmick on the winning design. The Switch 2 is also tipped to be Nintendo’s most expensive console ever, with a rumored price tag of $400, and will ditch the OLED display in favor of an 8-inch LCD screen.