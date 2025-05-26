🎮 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order times have been revealed for most US stores

We’re days away from the next Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US, scheduled to take place leading up to the console’s June 5 release date. Major stores in America, like GameStop and Best Buy, have confirmed when they’ll restock the console, while we have new info on when Walmart will be in stock.

The Shortcut’s alerts have helped 10,000 get the sold-out console, and we’re ready to track the latest Switch 2 restocks for subscribers in our Substack Chat.

We’re just 10 days away from Nintendo’s big release date, but the good news is that you should start seeing the Switch 2 in stock at retailers one day before, on June 4. Stores in the US have “extra consoles,” according to their official statements.

GameStop Switch 2 pre-order: in-store and online

GameStop was the first retailer in the US to announce its final Switch 2 pre-order plans, noting that it’ll start accepting new pre-orders in stores on June 4 at 3pm local time, as first seen by Jake Randall. In-store consoles will be limited, of course.

Don’t want to wait in line? Nintendo Switch 2 online pre-orders will happen on June 5 at 12am ET / June 4 at 9pm PT, according to GameStop. That’s the official online pre-order time, but note that GameStop’s online store has been known to restock early.

Again, it’s important to note that GameStop’s fine print for Switch 2 consoles – both in-store and online – reads “available while supplies last.” And while this is a nationwide restock of the console, some GameStop store locations inside malls, for example, are often not able to hold midnight launch events.

Walmart Switch 2 pre-order restock time

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at Walmart has us constantly tracking the console 24/7 simply because it hasn’t publicly announced its launch day plans. But we know three things even without having an official statement.

According to The Shortcut’s exclusive sales data, Walmart sold the most Switch 2 consoles of the five major US retailers. Amazon won’t have Switch 2 pre-orders, so Walmart is by far the largest Switch 2 seller out there, which means more inventory. Walmart will favor online Switch 2 pre-orders as it ships the console instead of restocking its shelves. Importantly, we may have an approximate Switch 2 pre-order restock time, as Walmart is promising to deliver pre-ordered consoles by 9am local time on June 5 – as long as you pre-order it by June 4 at 8am ET, according to the fine print. It’s a lofty promise, so our analysis is that Walmart will wait to open up new Switch 2 pre-orders after this time (just outside of the delivery guarantee).

Best Buy Switch 2 pre-order plans

The Best Buy’s Switch 2 plans were previously confirmed to The Shortcut. The US electronics retailer promised it will have late-night store openings on Thursday, June 5 at 12:01am ET.

Again, notice the language of the Best Buy Switch 2 pre-order statement: “Most stores will have limited inventory of [Nintendo Switch 2] systems, games, and accessories.” Expect to see long lines at popular Best Buy stores in US cities hours in advance of the midnight release date, and some in the crowd may not be able to get the new console.

Nintendo Store’s Switch 2 pre-order plans

Here’s a new addition to the Switch 2 pre-order times: the official Nintendo Store in San Francisco and New York City will have the console in stock, but you’ll need a Warp Pass to buy one.

Lucky Warp Pass holders will be able to buy the console in a "first come, first served” on June 5, starting at midnight ET / June 4 at 9pm PT over the course of two hours. When the official Nintendo stores open the next morning, you’ll need to Warp Pass then too.

We’re tracking Switch 2 pre-orders 24/7

The Shortcut has gained authority on tracking Switch 2 console pre-orders following our hands-on review of the console. This is how we helped over 10,000 people purchase the console and the best Switch 2 accessories and launch games.

Nintendo has recently given us hope that it'll eventually meet demand for the console this holiday season, but Nintendo's President has gone as far as to apologize for the lack of Switch 2 consoles in stock.

