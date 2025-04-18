(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎮 Nintendo is officially opening preorders for the Switch 2 on April 24

🔥 The $449.99 console is expected to be one of the hottest gadgets of 2025

🕹️ As a non-gamer, a few things have intrigued me enough to place a preorder early on Thursday morning

💳 Here’s what’s making me plunk down my credit card for a Switch 2

I’m the only one at The Shortcut who doesn’t regularly play video games, but that could change once I place my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.

As a proud non-gamer, I’ve never enjoyed video games nearly as much as others, preferring to work on side hobbies or read a good book in my spare time. However, after going hands-on with the Switch 2 in New York City, I was intrigued by what I saw: a higher-end console for playing new-age versions of the games I grew up with on my Nintendo DSi. Spending three hours at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience convinced me that the Switch 2 could be a console I regularly use.

Now that we know pre-orders are opening next Thursday, I’m reminded of what I enjoyed about the Switch 2 and the three major reasons why I’m placing an order as quickly as I can.

1. 🏎️ 4K Mario Kart

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I’ll admit that spending $450 on a new gaming console just to play a racing game in 4K is silly. But after toying around with Mario Kart World on the Switch 2 and the gorgeous 4K OLED TVs Nintendo was using in New York, I’m never going to be able to go back to playing regular Mario Kart.

The Switch 2 gets a big upgrade with 4K HDR output to your television, giving you a big upgrade over the standard 1080p output of the Switch and Switch OLED. This helps everything to look more crisp, bright, and colorful than ever before.

Mario Kart World supports the best visual output available on the Switch 2, and it shows. I felt like I was on the track with Mario and the gang with the higher resolution, which translates even better with smaller elements like item boxes and banana peels.

Plenty of other Switch 2 games will support 4K output as well, but Mario Kart World is by far the most exciting to me. I guess I’ll be getting the $499.99 bundle so I can save $30 on the game itself.

2. 📺 A bigger, better screen

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I love having a big screen wherever I go. It’s the main reason the iPhone 16 Pro Max is my daily driver, and it’s why I’m so excited about the Switch 2’s display.

Nintendo increased the size of the Switch screen dramatically, going from 6.2 inches to a whopping 7.9 inches. This gives you a lot more room for playing on your own, and even more room if you’re sharing your Switch 2 with a friend during multi-player. It also supports HDR content and a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything will look brighter and more responsive.

During my hands-on time, the Switch 2’s screen felt way better to use than the current Switch. The extra space is really nice and content feels more lively. It’s the exact type of screen I’d want to use if I want to game on the go (y’know, besides the fact it’s LCD and not OLED).

3. 🎮 It’s much comfier than the old Switch

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Something else that stood out to me about the Switch 2 is the extra comfort. Nintendo tweaked the design of the Joy-Cons so they fit more naturally in your hand, which results in easier gameplay. I find the older Joy-Cons to be a bit too thin, so the extra depth from these controllers is welcome.

Are you pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch 2?

Will you be placing an order for a shiny new Switch 2 ahead of its June 5 launch date? Let us know in the comments! And if you need help securing a pre-order, upgrade your Shortcut subscription and join our subscriber chat – we’ll directly respond and help you find the best retailer to get one from.

