Every day I sit down to work, I prepare myself for the inevitable Nintendo Switch 2 reveal. Will it happen today? Tomorrow? Next week? Or, according to this Nintendo Switch 2 countdown site, maybe even in the next few hours?

The truth is, no one knows when the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced, and this unofficial countdown site certainly doesn’t know either. In fact, the website’s 24-hour countdown resets every time it reaches zero, meaning one day it will eventually be “right”, but it’s as believable as a cheap Halloween costume.

Nintendo is keeping its lips sealed about its new console, though a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could be imminent. A reliable leaker has hinted an announcement could take place soon, and this is the last week for the Japanese company to announce new products before its investor’s briefing.

Nintendo recently announced an interactive sound alarm clock called Alarmo, and revealed Xenoblade Chronicles X is coming to Nintendo Switch next year with surprisingly little fanfare. A paid version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is also coming, but we’ve heard nothing about its next system.

It’s unlikely that Nintendo would reveal something as big as its next hardware in a post on X and will probably reserve an official unveiling for a Nintendo Direct presentation. However, back in May, the company’s president Shuntaro Furukawa used the social media platform to confirm that the Switch's successor would be announced within this fiscal year. Sadly, it’s been crickets ever since.

