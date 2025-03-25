(Credit: The Shortcut)

🤔 Nintendo Switch 2 may feature an LCD panel, not OLED, to keep costs down

🙏 The Switch 2 display is rumored to support VRR, 120Hz, and HDR

😍 VRR and 120Hz support could make games appear smoother and run at 120fps

🔜 The Switch 2 Direct on April 2 will reveal more details about the console's display and other features

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch is almost here, but what can we expect from the console's display?

We know the Nintendo Switch 2 has a larger screen than its predecessor. However, it could also feature display technology seen on the Asus ROG Ally and Asus ROG Ally X.

According to a number of posts on Famiboards (thanks, Reddit), the Nintendo Switch 2 is widely predicted to feature an LCD panel – not OLED – to keep costs down. That might disappoint those who are used to the gorgeous inky blacks and vibrant colors of the Nintendo Switch OLED or Steam Deck OLED screens.

But the trade-off is that the Switch 2 display could feature VRR (variable refresh rate) support and a 120Hz panel. VRR is a game-changing display technology that reduces visible stuttering and screen tear, making games that offer a more variable frame rate appear smoother to the eye.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 also supports 120Hz, Nintendo's console could run games at 120fps. There’s a large list of 120fps PS5 games and 120fps Xbox Series X games, which Nintendo may want to be compatible with Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 display is rumored to be HDR compatible, too, like the Steam Deck OLED. HDR, or high dynamic range, is another display technology that has become a must-have in 2025, and allows games and movies to offer more life-like specular highlights, colors and detail.

If the Nintendo Switch 2's display supports VRR, 120Hz and HDR, it'll certainly make the return to LCD panels more bearable. However, Nintendo isn't known for offering cutting-edge tech in its hardware. The Nintendo Switch is capable of rendering at 1080p/60fps in docked mode and 720p/60fps in handheld mode. There's no HDR or VRR support, and 4K is also out of the question.

That could change with the Nintendo Switch then, and thankfully all will be revealed on April 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is rapidly approaching and we should hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, and how much money we'll have to part ways with.

Nintendo recently released an update for Alarmo, announced a Nintendo Store is coming to San Francisco, and added new songs to Nintendo Music. However, all eyes are on the Nintendo Switch 2, as excitement continues to build.

