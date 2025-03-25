😤 Kirby and the Forgotten Land soundtrack has been added to Nintendo Music, but only 23 tracks available initially

🤷‍♂️ Remaining tracks will be released later this year

🤔 This is the first time Nintendo has staggered the release of a game's OST

👏 Nintendo Music now hosts almost 50 video game soundtracks

After adding three classic soundtracks to Nintendo Music earlier this month, subscribers can now enjoy the Kirby and the Forgotten Land OST. However, there's a catch.

Only 23 tracks from Kirby and the Forgotten Land are available today, with the rest coming later this year.

A small disclaimer under the recent highlights section in Nintendo Music says, “Twenty-three of the game's tracks are here today, and the rest are coming later this year!’

This is the first time Nintendo has uploaded a soundtrack in stages, and I hope it's not something we see very often. Staggering the release of a game's OST is unnecessary, and could lead to incomplete soundtracks becoming more commonplace.

That would be a shame, as Nintendo Music is slowly growing into a fantastic alternative to YouTube Music, where most video gaming soundtracks are uploaded by users. The streaming service launched in October last year and receives new tracks each month.

With Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo Music is now home to almost 50 video game soundtracks. That's a big improvement over the 23 games Nintendo Music launched with and shows Nintendo is dedicated to growing the service over time.

Soon, fans can hopefully look forward to a Nintendo Switch 2 section being added to Nintendo Music. The release of Nintendo's Switch successor is rapidly approaching, with a deep dive on April 2. That's also likely to be the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, with many believing the console will release in May.

