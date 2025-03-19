🆕 Nintendo Music now includes three more classic soundtracks

🙌 Subscribers can listen to the OSTs for Tetris for NES, Tetris for Game Boy, and Dr. Mario for NES

📈 The service now includes nearly 50 game soundtracks since its launch in October 2024

👉 Nintendo Music is accessible through Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added three new soundtracks to its Nintendo Music service that older fans will appreciate.

The recently added soundtracks include Tetris for NES, Tetris for Game Boy, and Dr. Mario for NES. It brings Nintendo Music's total games count to almost 50.

Nintendo Music launched in October 2024 with around 23 game soundtracks in total. However, there's been a steady lineup of new tracks dropping every few weeks since, including many from the best Switch games.

There's certainly room for improvement, though. Nintendo could use Nintendo Music as an effective way to celebrate recent game launches, by bringing the soundtrack to the service at the same time.

It would be fantastic if fans who are currently playing through Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition could also stream the soundtrack from Nintendo Music when on the go.

A web player or desktop version of Nintendo Music would also be appreciated. Currently, the app is locked to mobile, meaning you need AirPlay to stream it on other devices. This would be fine, but music often stops when the screen locks, which isn't ideal.

It's worth repeating that you need Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to access Nintendo Music. However, it's a fantastic perk if you're fond of Nintendo's music history. It's also a viable alternative to YouTube Music, where the majority of gaming soundtracks can be found.

There’s also a chance Nintendo could bring its music streaming service to Nintendo Switch 2. The more capable hardware means Nintendo might be able to let users stream classic soundtracks while playing, but we'll have to wait and see.

