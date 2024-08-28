🤔 Nintendo may require accessory manufacturers to meet one requirement

🫨 Gyro and motion control sensors may be a must-have feature

👍 Nintendo already included motion-sensing tech in its controllers

🤷‍♂️ But not every game uses the feature or traditional control options are available

We’re still in the dark as to what innovations the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature, however, an area that might be a non-negotiable for hardware manufacturers is motion sensing or gyro control.

Nintendo includes motion-sensing tech in its official Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, but not all accessory manufacturers bother to include it. That’s partly because only a handful of games use gyro controls or offer ways around it. But it seems like Nintendo wants to make sure every future accessory supports it this time.

In an episode of the Bonuslevel podcast from the Power Unlimited website (thanks, UniversoNintendo), a “long-time partner of Nintendo” that’s involved in the “production and distribution of licensed controllers” said that Nintendo wants controllers for the Switch 2 to have motion sensing hardware, specifically gyroscopic.

This is reportedly the first time Nintendo has made such a demand from licensed accessories. However, it suggests that Nintendo may want to lean more heavily on gyro aiming or motion controls for future Switch 2 games.

You’d like to think that the best Nintendo Switch controllers that already meet Nintendo’s gyro requirements, like the Mobapad M6 HD and Mobpad Chitu HD controller will work on the Switch 2, as it’s rumored to be backward compatible with some accessories like the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

When will we see the Switch 2?

Nintendo will reveal the successor to the Switch before the end of this fiscal year, with a release date rumored to be March 2025. Recent reports suggest that the console may ship slightly later in May or April 2025, but it’s already received the backing of Amazon Games whenever it does release.

Nintendo showed off a range of new titles during its Indies and Nintendo Direct: Partners Showcase, but said no Switch 2 news would be announced during both presentations. It held to its word.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.