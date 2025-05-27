👏 Nintendo is cracking down on Switch 2 scalpers in Japan ahead of its June 5 release

🙅‍♂️ Major online marketplaces like Yahoo Auctions and Rakuten have banned or restricted Switch 2 listings

🔒 Mercari requires ID verification for high-value listings, including Switch 2 consoles

📈 Despite some measures in the US, scalpers are still reselling pre-orders at inflated prices

With June 5 approaching, Nintendo is cracking down on Switch 2 scalpers in Japan.

The Japanese company is working with three of Japan's major online marketplaces to prevent resellers from flipping Switch 2 consoles for a profit, and ultimately forcing those who missed out on a Switch 2 pre-order to pay over the odds.

Yahoo Auctions has banned all Switch 2 console listings and Rakuten Group Inc. has also implemented restrictions to prevent users listing Switch 2 consoles and accessories before June 5 (thanks, IGN).

Another reseller, Mercari, said it was working with Nintendo to "strengthen measures to remove specific products that violate the Mercari guidelines." One example includes users passing an ID verification when listing high-value products like the Switch 2.

Nintendo released the following statement: "Nintendo and the three service providers will take measures against fraudulent listings of Nintendo Switch 2 and other products related to the Nintendo Switch 2 that violate the terms of use of service providers, including the establishment of a collaborative system that includes information sharing, in addition to actively responding to the removal of listings by service providers."

Nintendo has already limited Switch 2 pre-orders to a lottery system in Japan, with over 2.2 million people registering their interest at the My Nintendo Store alone. Nintendo is also releasing a Japanese-language system for a cheaper price in its home country, all aimed at stopping resellers in their tracks.

Unfortunately, even though Nintendo introduced restrictions for My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-orders in the US, consumers are still at the mercy of scalpers. A quick look on eBay shows plenty of people selling Switch 2 pre-orders for grossly inflated prices.

However, Nintendo has said it's confident it can meet Switch 2 demand, so even though you might be tempted, don't pay over the odds for Nintendo's next console. An email was also sent out about My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-orders that said that anyone who has registered their interest in purchasing a Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store are still in the queue to purchase, and invitations are continuing to go out periodically.

GameStop and Best Buy will also have limited Switch 2 stock in-store and online, meaning there’s still a chance to get Nintendo’s next console on launch day.

