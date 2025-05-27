🙅‍♂️ Nintendo has released an update that blocks video recording and screenshots in the Nintendo Today app

🔒 The move aims to protect exclusive content and encourage more Nintendo Account sign-ups

🙌 Previously, users could share updates via screen recordings, increasing the app’s visibility

😔 Unfortunately the app's content is often outdated or too niche, making it less appealing for daily use

If you haven't opened up the Nintendo Today app for a while – mainly because you've seen others sharing its content online – you may have no choice now.

Nintendo has released an update that blocks video recordings and screenshots (thanks, Nintendo Soup), which is a rather draconian way of getting people to use its news-focused app.

Previously, you could screen record the Nintendo Today app, allowing people to share updates online.

However, the Japanese company clearly isn't a fan, as it means the app's exclusive content is compromised. It also stops Nintendo from getting more people to sign up for a Nintendo Account.

I'll admit, I relied on X (formerly known as Twitter) to see the latest updates from the Nintendo Today app instead of using the application itself. I've also screen recorded a video and shared it online.

The move to block video recordings and taking screenshots makes logical sense for Nintendo, but honestly, the app isn’t the best. The majority of the time when I log in the vast majority of the news for the day is either not of interest to me, outdated, or just a child-friendly quiz. Watching videos on the app is also more annoying than it should be, as on an iPhone, you need to turn your phone off silent, otherwise you won't get any sound.

If it wasn't for other users sharing news from the Nintendo Today app, thousands would have missed some of the more relevant updates Nintendo has shared – especially those specific to Switch 2.

The Nintendo Today app will also lose a large chunk of its appeal after June 5 when the Switch 2 releases, as getting news about Nintendo's upcoming console is arguably its biggest selling point.

We’ll have to see how Nintendo continues to support its Nintendo Today app in the months ahead, and whether it can turn the app into something that users genuinely want to log into each day.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.