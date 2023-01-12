➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: New PS5 update

A new PS5 update has arrived that adds support for Sony’s upcoming pro controller, the DualSense Edge.

The new update – version 22.02-06.50.00 – also includes the classic boilerplate promise that it “improves system performance”, though it’s unlikely you’ll notice any changes yourself.

The last major PS5 update added 1440p support and fixed an annoying system bug caused by the addition of auto low latency mode (ALLM). We’re still waiting for another substantial system update, but it’s always pleasing to see Sony continue to improve the user experience on PlayStation 5.

The timing may be coincidental, but Microsoft is also rolling out a new Xbox update that will make your console carbon aware. If you’re passionate about saving the planet or simply want to lower your electricity bill each month, it’s a great addition to Microsoft’s console.

As for the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, it’s best described as Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controller, which is one of the best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy.

Aimed squarely at those who like to play competitive multiplayer titles – and potentially at players who want a bit more flexibility – the DualSense Edge price is $199.99. That’s more expensive than the Xbox Elite Series 2, but $50 cheaper than Scuf’s Reflex FPS controller, which costs $249.99.

Sony recently admitted that even though the DualSense Edge is packed with desirable features, the controller’s battery life is actually worse than the original $70 pad. As of now, the DualSense Edge is only available in white while there are currently eight PS5 controller colors.

The DualSense Edge is set to launch on January 26 and could become one of the best PS5 accessories when it releases. We'll let you know whether that is indeed the case when we get our hands on it soon.

If you’re excited about Sony’s second stab at virtual reality, check out all the confirmed PSVR 2 games on the way. If VR isn’t your thing, our best PS5 games list will point you in the direction of the top PlayStation 5 titles you really need to play.

The DualSense Edge isn’t the only new controller coming to PS5. Sony recently announced Project Leonardo, which aims to make games more accessible and easier to play for those who have disabilities.