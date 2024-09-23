📆 A new PlayStation State of Play broadcast takes place on September 24

👏 The show will last 30 minutes and focus on 20 upcoming PS5 and PSVR 2 games

💪 It’s a great chance for Sony to highlight the benefits of the PS5 Pro

⏰ Tune in at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST to find out what’s in store

Sony has announced a new State of Play broadcast will take place tomorrow, September 24, as many predicted earlier last week.

The show will focus on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PSVR 2 games from studios around the world, which will hopefully include a few titles from Sony’s first-party studios.

Unlike the PS5 Pro technical presentation, which lasted nine minutes, Sony has said its latest State of Play broadcast will run for 30+ minutes.

It’s a great chance for Sony to generate more excitement for the PlayStation 5 Pro, and we might see some more PS5 Pro enhanced games revealed. Sony may also choose to reveal the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition price, which will likely cost over $1,000.

The PS5 Pro preorder date is September 26. If you’re eyeing up the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, check out pre-order tips to give yourself the best chance of getting one before they inevitably sell out.

How to watch the State of Play broadcast

The State of Play broadcast takes place on September 24 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch, and we’ll post the video below closer to the time.

