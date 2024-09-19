🆕 Sony could hold a new State of Play broadcast next week

Sony is expected to hold a new State of Play broadcast on September 24, according to Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb.

Speaking on the Game Mess Mornings podcast (thanks, VGC), Grubb said that Sony’s next State of Play is “almost certainly happening on the 24th,” two days before PS5 Pro pre-orders go live.

Sony could reveal Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for PS5 at the event, which was leaked by the ESRB, along with another remaster that Grubb said is “even less exciting”. Sony could also focus on other upcoming PS5 games like LEGO Horizon Adventures, which still doesn’t have a release date.

Perhaps more importantly, the State of Play represents another chance for Sony to hype up the PS5 Pro, which only got a brief 9-minute technical presentation when it was revealed.

It would make sense for Sony to reveal more PS5 Pro enhanced games and the benefits PS5 Pro will bring. Only 13 games will benefit from the PlayStation 5 Pro so far, so hopefully Sony can throw a few more titles into the mix.

The first PS5 Pro analysis offers mixed results and shows Sony’s $699.99 console isn’t a magic bullet like some may have hoped. The console promises to double the frame rate, add more ray tracing support, and provide a crisper image thanks to AI upscaling.

Whether that’s enough for gamers to upgrade or buy the PS5 Pro as their first console remains to be seen, but it’s fair to say the reaction online hasn’t been positive since it was revealed.

