(Credit: Guerrilla Games)

👀 Horizon Zero Dawn looks like the next game to get a remaster for PS5

📆 The game was released on the PS4 in February 2017

🖥️ A PC version was also released in 2020 with various graphical improvements

🤔 However, the game already runs at 60fps on PS5 when played via backwards compatibility

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has been rumored for quite some time, but it seems like we’ve finally got confirmation, albeit from an ESRB listing.

The ESRB listing’s rating summary says: “This is an action/role-playing game in which players assume the role of a hunter (Aloy) surviving through a post-apocalyptic world. Players guide Aloy as she learns to hunt robotic creatures and animals in the wild. Aloy uses arrows, spears, and explosive traps to injure and kill machines, boar, and occasional human enemies.”

That sounds a lot like Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake to us.

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the PS4’s biggest games, birthing a new franchise that Sony is clearly fond of. We’ve seen a follow-up in the form of Horizon Forbidden West, a PSVR 2 game with Horizon Call of the Mountain, an upcoming LEGO spin-off is in the works, and the game’s character Aloy gets a prominent cameo in Astro Bot.

There are also strong rumors of a Horizon MMO being in development.

Sony released Horizon Zero Dawn on PC in 2020, and it appears that this remastered version will bring many of the improvements players enjoyed on the PC to PS5. The power of the new PS5 Pro will also let Sony ramp things up further.

Another questionable remaster

However, many will be wondering why one of the best PS4 games to play on PS5 even needs a remaster. The game still looks great today and runs at 60fps when played on PlayStation 5.

It also follows a lengthy list of remakes and remasters from Sony this generation, including Demon’s Souls, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, The Last of Us: Part 1, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Until Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

With many desperate to see new titles or even forgotten IPs revived on PlayStation, the news of a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster is unlikely to generate much excitement.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.