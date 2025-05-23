👏 New Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay shows smoother, more responsive mouse controls for map navigation

New Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay has emerged which highlights the benefits of mouse controls.

In fresh footage of Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition, the video below shows just how much smoother and responsive it is to use Switch 2's mouse mode to move around the map instead of the Joy-Con 2's analog sticks.

The Switch 2 also knows when you're using mouse controls, and advises placing the controller on a flat surface. This should avoid false inputs or a game mistakenly recognizing the wrong control scheme in split Joy-Con mode.

As fantastic as Switch 2's mouse controls look, one concern is how comfortable it'll be for long periods. However, as shown in the video (10:48), you can also play Nobunaga’s Ambition using a traditional USB mouse.

It's unclear whether developers need to specifically support USB mice, or if this will work with all Nintendo Switch 2 games with mouse mode support. Nevertheless, it's a great option to have for those who want to use a more ergonomically designed mouse, and also want the benefits of a scroll wheel.

Nintendo recently revealed that you can choose from three general sensitivities when using mouse controls. In addition, some games will offer further customization for your cursor speed. There’s also strong hints that mouse controls could be added to SNES games for Switch Online.

Nintendo has hit back against claims that the Switch 2 isn’t innovate enough, and it seems like the addition of mouse controls could be the console's secret weapon. Developers appear to be on board too, with several Nintendo Switch 2 launch games implementing the new control scheme. Even Mario’s creator said its a feature that excites him about Switch 2.

