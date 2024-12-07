Sony’s PlayStation 30th Anniversary PS5 DualSense controller is in hand and much easier to find in stock than the limited-edition PS5 Slim (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🎮 The PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller is easier to find in stock

📈 It’s sold 3:1 among our US retail links, according to our exclusive data

💰 The $80 PS5 controller gets you limited-edition hardware for cheap

It turns out that the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller is the better buy if you’re looking for limited-edition PlayStation hardware in 2024, according to exclusive US retail data reviewed by The Shortcut.

Sony’s PS1-themed controller is selling 3:1 compared to the even rarer PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console. Recent PlayStation 30th Anniversary DualSense restocks at US stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have given us deep insight into how long the two items stay in stock and how many sales are actually generated. Although we will continue to track both, the 30th Anniversary controller stays in stock longer.

PS5 30th Anniversary controller restocks

It’s clear that although the PS5 30th Anniversary controller remains hard to get, it’s easier to check out with the collector’s edition item than the much more expensive console. Walmart and Best Buy have had the most inventory, and with just 18 days before Christmas, we’re coming up to the last two weeks of restocks before retailers cut off holiday shipping guarantees.

Our exclusive PS5 30th Anniversary controller tracking system spans six major stores in the United States. The elusive PS5 Disc Drive restock is even harder to come by; it’s actually harder to find the add-on in stock than the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary.

That doesn’t take into account the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary, of course, which we have stopped tracking on X. According to Sony, this was a limited-edition video game to the tune of 12,300 consoles worldwide. In the US, it was sold exclusively through the PlayStation Direct store and not retailers like Walmart and GameStop.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console is impossible to find in stock (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The PS5 30th Anniversary controller price

Besides sheer availability at retailers, there are other reasons to want the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller over the commemorative PS5 Slim console. We find that the price is much more palpable at just $79.99. The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary at $499.99 has you paying a premium for a console that isn’t even a new PS5 Pro. Many gamers will want to upgrade in the next year when GTA 6 on PS5 Pro releases and likely becomes one of the best PS5 games to own in an instant.

The second reason to buy the controller during the next PS5 30th Anniversary Edition restock is that the DualSense is always in front of you in your hands. Many gamers hide consoles in their media cabinet rather than having a controller in their hands. Why spend so much money on something like a themed video game system that’s already outdated and destined to sit next to or beneath a 4KTV, mostly out of sight? The limited-edition controller makes a lot more sense for so many reasons.

If you’re still wondering, “Will the PS5 30th Anniversary restock,” there’s good news, according to our in-depth tracking data. We’re 18 days from Christmas, but Sony and retailers haven’t pumped the breaks on selling the marked-up video game system and accessories, and shipping times don’t cut off for another two weeks.