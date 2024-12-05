Sony PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console and controller are expected to be in stock before the end of 2024 (Image credit: The Shortcut)

📆 There are 20 days left to find a PS5 30th Anniversary item before Christmas

🎮 Sony’s rare console has restocked at Walmart, Best Buy & Amazon this month

🙌 The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has been easier to find in stock

🚨 Get restock alerts: Follow Matt Swider on X and turn on 🔔 notifications

Sony’s PS5 30th Anniversary Collection remains a hot commodity heading into the holidays, and stores in the US like PlayStation Direct, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon have all restocked the console and controller this month. They may not be done.

The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary and PS5 DualSense controller should be in stock at least one more time, according to The Shortcut’s PS5 restock tracking data. Even when the four-year-old PS5 was hard to come by, all of these stores had the video game system in stock after Black Friday but shipping in time for Christmas. We’re not sure if there will be a PS5 Disc Drive restock, though, but we’re tracking it daily.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5

Where to find PS5 30th Anniversary Collection

There are some important things to keep in mind when trying to buy any of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection items. First, stores like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target sell the PS5 30th Anniversary console and controller quite regularly. The restocks are usually never announced ahead of time.

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Walmart: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

Amazon: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Target: PS5 30th Anniversary

Sam's Club: PS5 30th Anniversary

Second, you should go into a PS5 30th Anniversary restock knowing that only the official PlayStation Direct store has the PlayStation Portal and PS5 DualSense Edge controller in the 30th Anniversary colorway.

Third, you need to face the fact that the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console is now sold out and hasn’t come back in stock since Sony sold out of pre-orders back in September. At this point, gamers will have to rely on stores like eBay to find one of the 12,300 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection consoles.

Today’s PS5 30th Anniversary could happen at any time at Best Buy during its Cyber Monday sale. Stay tuned for our instant alerts. (Image credit Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

How to: Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy restock

Each PS5 30th Anniversary restock works differently. Best Buy often relies on its mobile app to restock rare PlayStation items in a process it calls Best Buy Drops. It’s not a separate app but a section within the Discover section of its iOS and Android app. A countdown to claim the PS5 item begins and you’ll run through a process of waiting in a virtual line, logging into your Best Buy account, getting a text message to verify your authenticity (if 2FA is enabled) and checking out.

The last PS5 30th Anniversary restock at Amazon threw many people for a loop. A lot of times, Amazon won’t display the add to cart button, but you can select a nearby button that says “All Buying Options.” A menu will pop up that may have the console in stock for the desired retail price. Beware, though, some resellers sell PS5 30th Anniversary for much higher prices on this same exact page when Amazon sells out.

Walmart restocks are fairly traditional. When we send an alert out on X, you simply click the link and Walmart will put you in a virtual queue. This is similar to how the PlayStation Direct virtual queue works. But have your account details handy for quick log-ins, as time is of the essence at both stores.

You have twenty days to find the PS5 30th Anniversary console and controller in stock before Christmas. That’s plenty of time for another restock or two in the United States – before the shipping cut off at many stores. If there’s inventory, both Sony and US retailers are going to want to sell to you before the end of 2024.