Links to each store are below, but PS5 restocks are rare over the weekend. We'll be posting notifications when everything is in stock this week

📆 There are two weeks left to find PS5 30th Anniversary items in stock

🛍️ Sony’s console is still sold at Walmart, Best Buy & Amazon occasionally

🎮 The PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary controller is easier to find in stock

🏆 The next restock may happen before The Game Awards on December 12

I’m personally tracking the next PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock, as the limited-edition PS5 Slim and DualSense controllers have become hard to find in the United States. Here’s where to look for Sony’s anniversary items next week.

Walmart’s PS5 30th Anniversary console page is the top place to look daily, as the US retailer hasn’t restocked the special PlayStation console or controller since November 21, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive PS5 restock tracking data. It feels due, as that was before Black Friday, and Walmart’s top competitors in this space both had restocks as recently as Cyber Monday.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5

Where to find PS5 30th Anniversary Collection

The PS5 30th Anniversary Collection has been in stock at various times at six stores in the United States. Sony’s PlayStation Direct store had an exclusive two-week pre-order window back in September, but then Walmart, Amazon, Target, GameStop, and Sam’s Club opened up sales of Anniversary Edition items. Through these same stores, we are tracking the next PS5 Disc Drive restock to find the add-on.

It should be noted that the PlayStation 30th Anniversary versions of the PlayStation Portal and PS5 DualSense Edge controller remain exclusive to Sony’s official store, PlayStation Direct. Just like the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary that’s never coming back in stock, you’ll need to shop at that store if you really want one – or eBay.

Watch out for PS5 30th Anniversary resellers

Amazon and Walmart may appear to have the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console in stock this weekend, but frequently, it’s a third-party reseller that has jacked up the price of the console on the same product page as the official retailers. This works when a drop shipper has extra inventory and sells items at a lower price, but when rare PlayStation items are out of stock, resellers take advantage.

With Best Buy, you’ll want to make sure you have the Best Buy mobile app installed because the big electronics retailer in the US favors what it calls Best Buy Drops. This is found in the Discover section of its iOS and Android app where deep discounts and out-of-stock products come into play. You won’t always find the PS5 30th Anniversary console and controller in stock on the Best Buy website.

None of these stores usually restock on weekends, and that was true even when we were tracking the PS5 restock and PlayStation Portal restock events. So you can spend this weekend without hunting for the PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Collection.

That said, with a little over two weeks until Christmas, we understand the pressure to find Sony’s limited-edition console is paramount for many gamers and parents. For as many people that we have helped find the rare console in the US, there seem to be hundreds more people wanting to know which stores will have it and exactly when it’ll be in stock. Sometimes restocks only last a few seconds, so our notifications on X and email alerts on Substack remain the best tactic to get an early warning.