🚨 Reservations are now open for Xreal’s new Aura spatial computing smart glasses that run Android XR

📅 The glasses are available to reserve for $99, with a full release expected in the fall

💰 Pricing is unknown, but the brand is touting a $199 pre-order credit for when you reserve

👀 It’s the second device to ship that runs Google’s new Android XR OS, after Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset

Xreal: Xreal Aura

Reservations for the hotly anticipated Xreal Aura smart glasses are finally open, and you can already get in line now.

As per Xreal’s official X account, the spatial computing glasses are available to reserve now with a $99 deposit. With this deposit, Xreal is offering a $199 promo credit on the final purchase price of the device.

The Xreal Aura are the first glasses to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Reality Elite platform, which runs alongside Xreal’s own X1S processor to help with real-time processing and to “deliver an industry-leading 70° FOV”.

In essence, it means Xreal’s own chip is handling tasks such as sensor fusion and spatial mapping, while the Snapdragon chip handles things such as Gemini AI integration and the Android XR operating system for an immersive and powerful experience.

Xreal’s post also notes that the glasses weigh just 95g, making them especially light for a set of spatial computing glasses, while delivering an awful lot of internal power.

Android XR was first shown off at 2025’s Google I/O and has immense potential for bringing powerful spatial computing to a more discreet and easier-to-live-with form factor than a VR headset, bringing the powers of traditional Android apps to a wearable form factor.

It sees Google learning from the mistakes of Google Glass, by partnering with other firms for the hardware – for glasses, that’s the likes of Xreal, but remember it has already released one XR device, the Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset that was shown off last year.

Xreal has made some real strides in this smart glasses space in recent times, with the likes of the Xreal 1S that were also announced at CES 2026. These feature 3D spatial tech, a 52-degree FOV, 1200p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and retail for $449.

Likewise, the brand recently permanently cut the price of its flagship Xreal One Pro by $100 to make them $599, the gaming-grade ROG Xreal R1 have recently gone up for pre-order, and it has launched its most affordable glasses yet, with the $299 customisable X by Xreal a01s.

Pricing on the Xreal Aura isn’t known just yet officially, but we’re expecting it to be under $1,500. For reference, the Galaxy XR headset costs $1,799. The device is expected to ship this fall, so we don’t have too long to wait.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.