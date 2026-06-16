🤔 The Commodore Callback is a retro-styled flip phone designed to reduce screen time by bridging the gap between smartphones and dumb phones

📷 It includes a 48MP camera, audiophile-grade audio support, and FM radio, while intentionally blocking social media, email, and productivity apps.

🕹️ The device runs 99% of Android apps in Linux – such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, and Spotify – and comes pre-loaded with classic Commodore 64 games and Snake

📅 Pre-orders begin on June 30, 2026, with prices starting at $499 and a $100 discount available for waitlist members.

Commodore, synonymous with the classic home computre from the 80s, is now creating a flip phone that aims to bridge the gap between a smartphone and a dumb phone, and it’s fittingly called the Commodore Callback.

The phone is designed so that you spend less time staring at a screen, but if you want to take a photo, it’s armed with a 48MP Sony rear camera that includes flash and intelligent autofocus.

If you want to listen to music, the Commodore Callback includes an audiophile-grade DAC, which supports HD audio and lossless files, and there’s a pair of HQ IEM earphones included in the box. It also includes a built-in FM radio.

The Commodore Callback may be positioned as a dumb phone, but it runs 99% of Android apps in Linux. That includes Google Maps, Spotify, and other compatible apps you may want to install.

All the Commodore Callback colors. (Credit: Commodore)

In terms of gaming, the Callback ships with a modest selection of classic and modern Commodore 64 games, and with Nokia heritage, it also includes Snake. Retro gaming fans can also enjoy ringtones and alarms, which include several officially licensed classic and new tunes from the Commodore 64’s legendary SID chip.

Interestingly, the Commodore Callback seemingly blocks social media apps, email, Slack/Teams, and there’s obviously no system AI. You can install WhatsApp, though.

Specs wise, it has a 3.25-inch IPS display, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage, along with a 32GB microSD. It also has a rear 1.77-inch VFD-style screen, a removable 1550mAh battery, and Dome-LED notification system.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Commodore Callback, pre-orders begin on June 30, 2026, and it starts at $499. You can save $100 by joining the waitlist, and there are five colors to choose from.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.