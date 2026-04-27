(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

💰 Xreal has permanently lowered the price of its flagship AR glasses, the Xreal One Pro, to $599

👏 The One Pro has received software updates, including Real 3D viewing, optimized power consumption, and improved usability

🆚 Despite the Xreal 1S having slightly higher resolution and brightness, the One Pro is considered superior for media consumption due to its larger field of view and pancake lenses

🧑‍⚖️ Xreal is currently engaged in a patent infringement lawsuit against rival AR glasses company Viture, a claim Viture denies

Amazon: Xreal One Pro

Xreal One Pro - $599

Xreal has announced a permanent price drop for its flagship AR glasses, the Xreal One Pro. The glasses now cost $599, only $100 more than the recently released Xreal 1S. The company previously knocked $50 off the One Pro for a limited time.

Xreal has also delivered several software updates to the One Pro that have added Real 3D viewing, optimized power consumption and reduced heat, and improved the overall usability.

Aside from a slightly lower resolution and overall brightness compared to the Xreal 1S, which is 1200p compared to 1080p, the Xreal One Pro is still the best pick for those looking for a premium pair of XR glasses.

The Xreal One Pro boasts a larger field of view, pancake lenses, and is generally considered to be better for media consumption, while the Xreal 1S excels for productivity. With only a $100 difference, the One Pro may be a tempting upgrade for many.

As the battle for the AR glasses market heats up, Xreal recently filed a lawsuit against rival Viture for allegedly infringing its patents.

The company wrote in a press release that the “lawsuit is not merely about enforcing a single patent”, arguing instead that it is “ about stopping a pattern of intellectual property infringement that undermines the integrity of innovation and endangers continued technological devViture has refuted the claims and said in a response published in Tom’s Guide, that its products “do not infringe upon the cited patent in any way,” inviting consumers to “look closely at the patent itself and form their own judgment”.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.