😎 We finally have a pre-order date for the hotly anticipated Asus ROG Xreal R1 gaming smart glasses

📆 The glasses go on pre-order on May 17 with an $850 price tag

💨 They’re the world’s first 240Hz Micro-OLED Full HD resolution gaming glasses

🎮 You also get a 57-degree FOV, sound optimized by Bose, and a docking station for desktop connectivity

Xreal: ROG R1 pre-order

Asus and Xreal have finally lifted the lid on when we can expect the ROG Xreal R1 glasses to arrive, which were first announced at CES 2026.

The glasses are available for pre-order on May 17 for North America and Europe, as per an X post from the official Xreal account, meaning we’ve only got a couple more days to wait.

The Asus ROG Xreal R1 glasses were first shown off at CES 2026, and are the world’s first 240Hz Micro-OLED Full HD resolution gaming glasses, bringing fast-paced and smooth motion to a huge, reasonably detailed virtual screen.

They come with a 57-degree FOV for immersive gameplay, and feature a handy Anchor Mode that allows you to pin the display in a fixed virtual position.

Xreal is positioning these glasses as an ideal companion for handheld gaming, consoles laptops, smartphones and even desktop PCs, although I think using these with an Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld would make for a potent and highly portable gaming system.

The ROG Xreal R1 glasses come bundled with the ROG Control Dock with HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 connectivity to make them better suited for desktop applications, and also have speakers that have been tuned by Bose inside for stronger audio performance.

All of this tech comes at quite a cost, though, with these glasses carrying an $849 pre-order price tag, which makes them dearer than a lot of rival choices, and some of Xreal’s other glasses.

The brand has made some real strides in the smart glasses space outside of this Asus collaboration, with the likes of the Xreal 1S that were also announced at CES 2026. These feature 3D spatial tech, a 52-degree FOV, 1200p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and retail for $449.

Likewise, Xreal recently permanently cut the price of its flagship Xreal One Pro by $100 to make it $599.

These are largely considered to be the brand’s top-spec choice for media consumption with a wider FOV and pancake lenses that the 1S doesn’t have, and have received software updates to give them more features, such as Real 3D viewing, more optimized power consumption and improved usability.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.