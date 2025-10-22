There are 5 tech stories in today’s Substack issue of The Shortcut. Skip ahead to stories 2 to 5, or see our Eneba discount codes below for paid subscribers

We got to test the first Android XR headset ahead of launch. Here’s our in-depth first take. (Cover credit: Matt Swider / Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I had hands-on time with the new Samsung Galaxy XR headset, and although I entered my demo with a fair amount of skepticism, I left thinking, “These are the updates that I wanted from the Apple Vision Pro M5.” It comes down to Samsung’s headset price and design, Google’s budding Android XR platform, and Qualcomm’s snappy Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, all coming together to try to best Apple’s spatial computing headset in five key areas.

These are the updates that I wanted from the Apple Vision Pro M5

We’re still in early days for smart glasses, but Samsung did tease that they’re coming (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Editor’s Note: Samsung did tease that it’s working on smart glasses, and I know some of you will turn your noses at a full-on XR headset in replies. I get it. I also think we’re spoiled with modern mobile tech, and smart glasses with displays aren’t fully baked yet (I found the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses extremely buggy in my demo, as cool as it was). 🔥 Here’s my hot-take analogy: Demanding this level of an XR experience in a pair of svelt smart glasses is like living in the 1950s and complaining, “Ugh! These mainframe computers the size of a building don’t fit into a MacBook Air!” The tech isn’t here yet, but I think XR headsets are going to play an important role in building out the UI and app ecosystem. Smart glasses will be shaped by the early adopters of XR headsets. Give it time.

Galaxy XR is still expensive for most people, but it’s at least more accessible than the $3,500 Vison Pro. (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Five key advantages of Galaxy XR

1. 💰 Half price vs Vision Pro. Galaxy XR costs $1,799, not $3,500 like the Vision Pro. That’s right, Samsung slyly made its headset almost exactly half the price of its lead rival. Even if it’s still extremely expensive, I applaud this type of consumer-benefiting pettiness. 👏

2. 🆓 $1,000 worth of perks. The Samsung Galaxy XR price includes launch window perks like 12 months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, NBA League Pass, and Adobe Project Pulsar; plus 3 months of pricey YouTube TV for $1 per month. I currently subscribe to or want to subscribe to half of those services. Samsung comes out of the gate swinging at one of the Vision Pro’s biggest weaknesses: value.

Vision Pro (left) vs Galaxy XR (right). Apple’s headset is more compact-looking but weighs more (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

3. ⚖️ As if Vision Pro went on a diet. I still wear Vision Pro weekly, so when I first put on the Galaxy XR, I could immediately tell this was a bit lighter (note I haven't tried Apple’s new Dual Knit Band yet). Sure enough, the specs I got later confirmed that Samsung’s headset is 545g. Apple’s M5-equipped Vision Pro starts at 750g. Just as important as the weight is the distribution – Galaxy XR shifts some of the 545g to the hard back hard strap, making the headset more evenly weighted for long wear sessions. My forehead didn’t suffer as much.

Galaxy XR has Netflix and YouTube TV apps – no need to hunt for a workaround (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

It feels like there will be more to do in Galaxy XR on day one than Vision Pro in 20 months.

4. 🍿 Netflix is no joke. Neither is YouTube TV. More than a year and a half in, there’s still no official Netflix app on the Vision Pro. But Samsung debuts this key entertainment service on the Galaxy XR, and it’s easy to load up – no third-party app workarounds needed. Thanks to its Google partnership, YouTube TV is here, and so is NFL Sunday Ticket with Multi-View. It feels like there will be more to do in Galaxy XR on day one than Vision Pro in 20 months.

Can’t visit Cappadocia, Turkey? There’s an Android XR app for that (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

5. ⏯️ YouTube immersion. Vision Pro offers amazing Apple Immersive Video experiences I loved testing and writing about, but Google’s back catalog of 180º and 360º videos on YouTube is already live. Plus, it feels less gated – I can make and upload my own 360º content to YouTube. Apple’s visionOS 26 update finally made it easier to watch my own 360º video, but it lacks a mainstream distribution channel like YouTube.

The best of the rest

🖼️ ➡️ 🎞️ Google Veo turns photos into video. This was a big crowd-pleaser. Google Photos was used to turn old black-and-white photos into full-color video snippets with the help of Generative AI. Seeing these videos play back inside an immersive headset was wild – more so than seeing them fill your social media timeline.

📺 4K Micro-OLED per eye. Samsung makes great OLED TVs – see our Samsung S95F OLED review for proof. So it’s no surprise that its Micro-OLED headset has the resolution and clarity to match the Vision Pro at half the cost.

🏃‍♂️ Refresh rate & FoV. The refresh rate is capped at 90Hz (Vision Pro M2 can do 100Hz; the M5 edition is 120Hz). The jury’s still out on if this will make a difference with the content out there today. Importantly, Samsung’s 109º field of view looks every bit as wide as Apple’s.

Galaxy XR vs Vision Pro (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

↔️ Auto-spatialize in 3D. Converting 2D videos and websites into simulated 3D brought our YouTube videos and Substack to life, making them pop off the screen. I also really liked how this YouTube experience had the video front and center, flanked by page furniture I could see with the turn of my head: related videos, comments, and the title & description.

👀 Eye-tracking when you want it. Samsung outfitted Galaxy XR with 12 cameras and 7 sensors, including four eye-tracking cameras. Eye-tracking worked well in my demo, but I was surprised (and happy) to learn that they were optional in certain situations, like typing. I could look away while using the on-screen keyboard without eye-tracking messing up my typing if my eye darted (if you’ve used Vision Pro, you know this plight).

Android XR’s UI and gestures look a lot like visionOS (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🤖 Android XR feels day-one ready. This was my biggest fear-turned-surprise. I was afraid Samsung would be 20 months behind Apple’s slow drip of content and UI tweaks. Thanks to the Android XR ecosystem, Galaxy XR is bug-free and is slickly designed for mixed reality.

🧠 Gemini > Apple Intelligence. While Siri struggles (this isn’t limited to the Vision Pro), I could call upon Google Gemini, a fully baked LLM, to answer my questions and opt into sharing my screen. While in the Google Photos app, I asked, “What kind of tree is that?” in a photo, and “Can you take me to that location?” Google Maps opened to the coordinates.

🗺️ Google Maps. Everyone’s preferred map platform played a central role in Samsung’s launch event presentation – and it’s even cooler to demo. I was able to take in all of Manhattan from a bird’s eye view, then explore any street and avenue I wanted with Google Street View. Interior mapping is also present for “thousands” of locations.

🔍 Circle to Search IRL. This blows away the similar function seen in my Galaxy S25 Ultra review. I could highlight real-life objects using the headset’s video pass-through cameras and instantly search for them online. Circle to Search, combined with voice search, felt more practical than opting for the slower on-screen keyboard.

Samsung is selling XR gaming controllers – but they’re pricey (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎮 Gaming on Galaxy XR. Samsung didn’t show off cutting-edge games at the event – just Stardew Valley – but it did demo $249 controllers (something Vision Pro lacked at its launch) and noted Bluetooth controllers are compatible. One cool perk: you can video call friends via Google Chat and screen share if you’re stuck in a game or just want to chat while inside the headset.

🌗 Light shield is optional. This was pretty cool. Samsung made the magnetic light seals on the bottom of the Galaxy XR optional. I began my demo without them in place, allowing me to see more of the periphery of the real world – the display brightness fared just fine.

Attaching the optional Light Shields. They’re there when you need it for full immersion, but not required (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍿 Slightly less closed-off. Eating, drinking, and even sneezing can be disorienting in any XR headset like the Vision Pro, even with video pass-through (you can’t see anything that approaches your nose or mouth). Without the light shields, I felt less trapped. Bring on the popcorn while I watch immersive YouTube videos.

🔋 Similar battery life. Samsung rates the Galaxy XR battery life as two hours for normal use to two and a half hours for video playback, similar to my Vision Pro M2. The M5 Vision Pro can last 30 minutes longer in each scenario, according to Apple. Stay tuned for a full Galaxy XR review with a battery life test, now that it’s available to pre-order.

🔌 It’s still a tethered battery. Just like the Vision Pro, there’s a tethered battery pack (the cable attaches to the Galaxy XR headset magnetically, which is a nice touch). I don’t see that changing for these XR headsets anytime soon, given the two hours of battery life with this design and the desire to reduce headset bulk, not add to its weight.

Here’s what still needs work

Galaxy XR includes a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, but Apple Vision Pro will be the only immersive headset with Lakers spatial content this season (Original photo credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 Vision Pro has its advantages. I’m not giving up my Apple headset, as it will offer exclusive experiences like F1 and NBA Lakers games. Apple has an entire studio making original TV shows and movies, and its headset extends the display of my MacBook Pro M4.

💰 $1,799 is still very pricey. I can buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for roughly the same price as a Galaxy XR. Even if this headset is 50% cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro, people are still going to find it to be outside of their budget. The tempting incentives only go so far.

I get it. Headsets aren’t for everyone (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🤔 Not everyone wants a headset. XR headsets, as a product category, will continue to struggle to gain traction with a mainstream audience. Most people won’t accept a bulky headset, regardless of whether it’s made by Apple or Samsung.

🤓 Early adopters will walk with headsets so you can run with smart glasses. It was strongly implied that the Galaxy XR headset will lay the groundwork for in-development smart glasses.

Get Galaxy XR, or sit back, relax and wait for smart glasses in a few years (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

😎 One more thing. Samsung’s EVP and Head of Customer Experience Jay Kim ended the Unpacked keynote by saying: “One more thing. We’re working with two of the most forward-thinking brands in eyewear – Warby Parker and Gentle Monster – to introduce new devices that fit into your lifestyle.” This XR headset feels like just the start of things to come.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏆 Review score: 4.5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

📚 AMD Z2 Extreme lets you play more games on a gaming handheld

📈 Games that ran on older handheld hardware can now run at higher-quality settings

📊 Framerate from the Z2E 17W performance mode is equal to 25W Turbo mode on the Z1E

🎮 Xbox UI is fully navigable using just gamepad controls

🙅🏻‍♂️ Xbox Full Screen Experience almost completely eliminates having to use the Windows desktop

🪶 Controller grips make this handheld feel lighter

🚶‍♂️ 3-5 hours of gaming at 17W Performance Mode

🔋 7.5 hours of gaming at 13W Slient Mode

❌ Cons

🦗 Xbox Full Screen Experience still has bugs to work out

📺 No screen upgrades

🧳 Wider and thicker design makes this handheld harder to pack into a bag

⚙️ Updating Windows 11 is still a pain with at least three clients

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s upgraded iPhone 17 family is here

📱 There’s the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max

📐 All three come with beautiful designs that are worth protecting

🛍️ If you’re shopping for one of these devices, you’ll probably want a case, too

📋 Here’s our list of the best cases you can get

If you’re picking up a shiny new iPhone 17, chances are you’ll want a case to protect it. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may use more metal for their designs than ever before, but they still come with plenty of breakable glass. Similarly, the iPhone 17 uses glass as a primary design element, giving you a higher chance of shattering your phone with a drop from the right height.

🤞 Microsoft has reiterated that it is working on “next-gen hardware”

🤔 Speaking to Variety, Xbox president Sarah Bond reaffirmed Microsoft’s commitment to first-party Xbox devices and that they’ve been prototyping and designing devices

📆 The next Xbox is rumored to launch in 2027 and could act as a powerful hybrid console for both Xbox and PC games

✋ It had been rumored that Microsoft was exiting the hardware business altogether and focusing on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has finally confirmed that it is working on new Xbox hardware after previous rumors began that said it was exiting the console business entirely.

In a recent interview with Variety, Xbox president Sarah Bond iterated that Microsoft’s next-gen hardware is “in development” and that they were “looking at prototyping, designing.”

This promising statement comes days after leaks suggest that both Microsoft and Sony are planning to launch their next-gen consoles in 2027.

Next-gen Xbox is in development

PS5, Xbox tipped for 2027

🏆 Review score: 4.5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

💤 Improved sleep mode saves you from having to turn off your headphones ever again

🗣️ Crystal clear vocals and mid frequencies

👨‍🎤 Immersive sound mimics watching a concert

🎥 Cinema mode boosts dialogue and highs

🎧 Lossless audio through any USB-C connected device

🔌 Supports charging while playing

🔋 Greatly improved 30-hour battery life

❌ Cons

🎚️ EQ bass and treble increases are basically necessary

🎬 Cinema mode only mildly enhances spatial audio for movies and TV

👝 Travel case requires exact positioning for everything

📈 $449 price is slightly higher than the $429 first-gen model

