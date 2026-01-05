😎 Xreal announced the Xreal 1S AR glasses at CES 2026 for $449, which is $50 cheaper than the Xreal One

Xreal officially revealed its latest pair of AR glasses, the Xreal 1S, during CES 2026. The glasses improve on the Xreal One in several ways, chiefly that they’re $50 cheaper at $449.

The Xreal 1S lets you play your favorite games, watch movies, or crack on with work on a 500-inch virtual screen. They’re also the first pair of glasses to feature Xreal’s “Real 3D”, which is the world’s first on-glasses 3D spatial technology that transforms all your content into an immersive 3D experience.

The Xreal 1S keeps all the features fans of the Xreal One already know and love, such as native 3DoF spatial anchoring, electrochromic dimming, and seamless USB-C plug-and-play. The Xreal 1S also sports a higher resolution of 1200p, a 52-degree field of view, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Alongside its new glasses, Xreal also announced the Xreal Neo, a fast-charging power bank that also acts as a video hub. It’ll allow you to play all your favorite handhelds, including the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, which don’t support a direct USB-C connection to AR glasses.

The Xreal 1S and Xreal Neo are available to pre-order now for $449 and $99 respectively, with Xreal Neo orders shipping within four to five weeks of purchase.

