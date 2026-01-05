😎 Asus and Xreal revealed the ROG Xreal R1 AR glasses at CES 2026

Asus has revealed a new pair of AR glasses in collaboration with Xreal at CES 2026. They promise to deliver a refresh rate of 240Hz, a world first for microOLED displays, and let you play on a virtual screen of up to 171-inches.

If you’re familiar with the Xreal One Pro, the Asus ROG Xreal R1 are very similar when it comes to specs, refresh rate aside. You’re still getting a FHD (1920x1080) resolution, a 57-degree field of view, sound by Bose, and native 3 DoF spatial anchoring. The glasses weigh 91 grams and are powered by the same X1 chip.

You can plug the glasses directly into devices like the Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Xbox Ally X using the USB-C cable.

However, the ROG Xreal R1 will also come with a ROG Control Dock that features additional connectivity options like DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. You can switch between PCs and consoles with the click of a button, and it should allow other devices like the Nintendo Switch 2 to work.

Asus hasn’t shared the pricing of the Asus ROG Xreal R1 glasses yet, but they’ll launch in the first half of 2026.

