🔋 The Belkin Charging Case Pro is a new case for the Nintendo Switch 2, featuring a redesigned 10,000mAh battery that can be charged without removal via a new front-facing USB-C port

👀 It includes a built-in battery life display and a new flip-up stand that props up the console for tabletop play while simultaneously charging it through a USB-C connection

👍 The case also offers storage for 12 game cartridges, a cable pocket, and a compartment for a tracker like an AirTag

💰 Priced at $99.99 (up from $69.99), the case is available for purchase now in black, green, and white color options

Belkin: Charging Case Pro

Amazon: Belkin Charging Case

Belkin has announced an improved version of one of the best Switch 2 cases at CES 2026. The Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 has been redesigned so that you don’t need to remove the 10,000mAh battery this time around, nor do you need to worry about attaching a cable.

Instead, the battery can remain inside the case and can be charged using the new front-facing USB-C port. There’s also a built-in display that shows the remaining battery life.

Inside the case is a new flip-up stand that can prop the Switch 2 up, which is ideal if you’re playing in tabletop mode. The console will also charge when in the stand, as it connects to a USB-C port, similar to how you insert the Switch 2 into its dock.

Like with Belkin’s original Charging Case, you’ll also find space for storing 12 game cartridges, a pocket for cables, and a compartment to hide a tracker like an AirTag if you’re worried about losing the case when travelling.

(Credit: Belkin)

The Charging Case Pro’s new features do come with a slight price increase. It costs $99.99 as opposed to $69.99, though the added convenience may be enough to justify the additional expense for many.

You can purchase the Belkin Charging Case Pro today, and there are three color options available: black, green and sand. It’ll ship mid-January.

Up next: Nvidia RTX 5090 could cost $5000 soon, as GPU prices are rumored to skyrocket

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.