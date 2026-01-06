(Credit: The Shortcut/CES)

If you love technology and want an insight into what’s coming now and in the future, the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES 2026, is the place to be. Luckily, our very own Matt Swider, Kevin Lee and Max Buondonno are in Las Vegas covering the event, and we’re also bringing you a live show from inside the Convention Center each day.

If you’d like to find all the biggest stories and news from CES 2026, look no further than this page. We’re rounding up all our CES 2026 coverage right here so you don’t miss a thing. You’ll also find video embeds of The Shortcut Live Show below.

The Shortcut Live from CES - Day 1

CES 2026 news and announcements 👇

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.