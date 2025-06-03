(Credit: The Shortcut)

😮 Nintendo has sent "Out of Stock" signs to US retailers in anticipation of high demand for the Switch 2

😬 Retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Target expect limited stock on the June 5 launch day

📈 Pre-orders in Japan and the US sold out quickly, with some Walmart pre-orders canceled

👉 The Switch 2 launch lineup includes Mario Kart World, bundled with the console for $499.99

It seems like Nintendo is preparing for every possibility regarding Nintendo Switch 2 stock.

The Japanese company has previously said it's confident it can meet demand for its Switch successor. However, that doesn't mean the Switch 2 won't be sold out in some stores when it launches on June 5.

In preparation for this likely event, Nintendo has reportedly sent Switch 2 signs to US retailers to break the disappointing news to customers. The signs, spotted by Reddit user Alternative_Basket19, simply say, "Out of Stock" and show an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the console's logo.

Several retailers including Best Buy, GameStop and Target have announced that they will have limited Nintendo Switch 2 stock on launch day. Expect these signs to appear throughout the US as demand for Nintendo's console is extremely strong.

Hopefully you don’t see one of these signs if you’re looking for a Switch 2. (Credit: r/Alternative_Basket19)

Nintendo already revealed that it could not meet pre-order requests in Japan. This was due to over 2.2 million people registering their interest in the console through the My Nintendo Store alone.

After an initial delay due to US tariffs, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US sold out, with Target revealing its stock was snapped up in just two hours. Some customers have also had their Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order canceled, though there's a chance you can re-order through a "customer reconciliation" link.

The line-up of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games includes Mario Kart World, which also comes bundled with the console for $499.99. It's been nine years since Mario Kart 8 was released for the Wii U and then ported to Nintendo Switch, so anticipation for the game is at an all-time high.

We also learned about the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade pack prices. These packs let you pay a small fee to make older Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild feel fresh and new again.

Nintendo is also releasing Switch 2 free upgrades for 12 titles, including Super Mario Odyssey and Pokémon Scarlet/Violet. These upgrades make the games look and run better than before. Many of these games will also receive GameShare support as part of the update.

