👀 Nintendo Switch 2's LCD panel has a pre-applied protective film to prevent glass fragments from scattering if the screen breaks

🙅‍♂️ Do not peel off the protective film layer, no matter how tempted you are

👉 The film does not protect against scratches or debris; use a screen protector for cosmetic damage

👍 Consider using a protective case, such as dbrand's Switch 2 Killswitch case, for added durability

Ahead of the Switch 2 launch on June 5, Nintendo has uploaded the Switch 2 instruction manual that most people will toss aside as they eagerly unbox their new console.

However, there's a crucial warning inside relating to the Switch 2's screen, and it's something you'll want to know.

According to the Switch 2 instruction manual (thanks, Universo Nintendo), the console's LCD panel has a pre-applied film layer, which is "designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off."

A film layer isn't uncommon on most modern devices – the Nintendo Switch OLED has the same adhesive film applied. However, that doesn't mean some uninformed consumers might accidentally pick at the protective layer. Consider yourself warned, then.

Of course, Nintendo's adhesive film isn't a screen protector. It won't protect your Nintendo Switch 2 from scratches or debris. Instead, it's in place to prevent glass fragments from scattering everywhere if you accidentally shatter the screen.

If you want to protect your Nintendo Switch 2 from cosmetic damage, apply a screen protector. You should also put the console in a case if you plan on taking it anywhere.

Speaking of cases, dbrand's Switch 2 Killswitch case is now available to pre-order. The Travel Kit comes with a cover that provides over 100 lbs of crush-proof protection. You can get it here.

There’s still time to get your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in. Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live again on Friday at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, and we’re keeping a close eye on retailers for anymore stock updates ahead of June 5.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.