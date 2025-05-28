📆 Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release on October 16, 2025, for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo has revealed the release date of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, one of the biggest games heading to Switch 2 ahead of the holiday season.

The game, which is bound to sell millions of copies for The Pokémon Company and Nintendo, is set to release on October 16, 2025.

Even though the game has been developed primarily for the Nintendo Switch, the game is set to receive a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which features improved graphics and frame rates.

It's likely that the game will sell well on Nintendo's upcoming console, as many gamers will hope Pokémon Legends: Z-A performs significantly better than Pokémon Scarlet and Violet did on Switch, which was plagued with technical issues.

That didn’t stop Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from selling a combined 26.79 million copies, and other Pokémon games like Legends: Arceus managed to sell over 10 million copies on Switch.

With the increase in power the Switch 2 brings, the game should run smoothly and look much nicer as a result. Those who buy the game on Switch can also rest easy knowing they can upgrade to the Switch 2 version later, if they pick up Nintendo's new console.

Along with revealing the release date of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, The Pokémon Company announced a new Pokémon Presents will take place on July 22, 2025. It's likely we'll see more of Pokémon Legends: Z-A during the showcase, including how the Switch 2 benefits the game.

