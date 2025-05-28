🆕 Nintendo released a new system update for the Switch, introducing visual changes to themes and faster loading for the Nintendo Switch Online app

🕹️ The update organizes retro games under the Nintendo Classics tab and moves the missions and rewards tab up

👀 The 'Basic Dark' theme now matches the Nintendo Switch Online app, a change implemented incredibly late in the console's lifecycle

🤔 These updates may hint at greater theme integration and further compatibility with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2

Even though the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is a week away, Nintendo has released a new system update for the Switch. And it introduced one big change to how themes work after eight long years.

The update primarily focuses on a visual overhaul of the Nintendo Switch Online app, which now loads noticeably faster. NES, SNES, Game Boy, N64, Game Boy Advance, and GameCube games are now found under the Nintendo Classics tab, and the missions and rewards tab has been moved up.

A new message also greets players when booting up the app after the update, which says: "Welcome to Nintendo Switch Online! This paid service is designed to enhance your Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch gaming experience."

However, the most notable change is that if you use the 'Basic Dark' theme on Nintendo Switch, it'll now match the Nintendo Switch Online application. Previously, the Nintendo Switch Online app only displayed the 'Basic White' theme.

It's strange that Nintendo would implement this change so late in the console's lifecycle, but it could indicate greater integration with themes moving forward. We could even see more themes coming to Nintendo Switch 2, opposed to the two we've had since the Switch launched in 2017.

The latest Switch 20.1.0 system update brings Nintendo's aging console more in line with Switch 2. A recent Switch update added new features like GameShare, which lets Switch 2 owners play certain games with Switch players, even if they don't own a copy. We’ve rounded up every Nintendo Switch 2 game with GameShare support.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar's Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch.