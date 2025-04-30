🆕 A new Switch update introduces Virtual Game Cards, allowing digital software management and sharing within a Nintendo Account family group

🤝 GameShare, exclusive to Switch 2, enables local wireless software sharing between nearby systems starting June 5

👏 Users can now transfer games, settings, and accounts to Switch 2 via System Settings, with options for immediate or server-based transfers

👀 The update also brings UI changes, including new icons and a red theme for the eShop, aligning with Switch 2’s branding

A new Nintendo Switch update is now available, which adds several features that will be useful when the Switch 2 launches on June 5.

Update 20.0.0, which will likely be the last major update for Nintendo's aging console, adds two new icons to the Home menu: Virtual Game Card and GameShare.

Virtual Game Cards is a new way of presenting purchased Nintendo Switch digital software, DLC, and free software. You can virtually load and eject virtual game cards between up to two Nintendo Switch systems. You can also lend virtual game cards to other users in your Nintendo Account family group.

GameShare is a Nintendo Switch 2-specific feature that won't be available until June 5. It lets you share compatible software from a Switch 2 with another nearby system, allowing you to play together. You can only play together via local wireless, and the Nintendo Switch 2 console must initiate GameShare. Unsurprisingly, the feature cannot be used between two Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite systems.

Nintendo has also added new user verification and online license settings. You can restrict who can access the Virtual Game Card menu by requiring a PIN or signing in to your Nintendo Account. Online License Settings lets you play downloaded software or DLC you've purchased while the system is connected to the internet, even if you don't have the virtual game card loaded.

You may also notice that the colors of the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch News icons have changed. A red theme, in line with Switch 2, has replaced the familiar orange of the eShop, which has been around since 2011.

The old DK you knew and loved has been replaced. (Credit: Nintendo)

Perhaps the most significant change is the ability to transfer your games, settings, and accounts to Nintendo Switch 2. A 'System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2' option is now available under System Settings > System. You can either perform the transfer when you have your Switch to hand or upload your data to Nintendo's dedicated server, allowing you to trade in your Switch ahead of time. However, Nintendo says you shouldn't perform the system transfer until you've finished using your Switch.

Lastly, Nintendo has also changed the appearance of some user icons. Most notably, Donkey Kong's design has been changed to reflect DK's updated look from Donkey Kong Bananza.

You can read the full patch notes on Nintendo's website.

Up next: Buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to avoid this compatibility issue

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.