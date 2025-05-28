🔒 Switch 2 introduces rewind functionality and a CRT filter for N64 games, and it’s exclusive to Nintendo’s new console

🎮 Button remapping is a new feature available for all users

👏 N64 Mature games, including Perfect Dark and Turok, will also support these updates

📆 GameCube games and a new wireless GameCube controller for Switch 2 are set to launch on June 5

Nintendo has shared a video on how the Switch 2 will make N64 games even better. If you're a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber, you'll be able to rewind N64 games, allowing you to correct any mistakes you make in games like Super Mario 64.

A new CRT filter is also available for Nintendo Switch 2 owners. It makes N64 games look more authentic and can help smooth some of the game's rough edges.

These two new features are, strangely, exclusive to Switch 2. You won't be able to rewind N64 games or apply a CRT filter if you're playing on Switch 1.

However, one new feature that everyone can enjoy is the ability to remap buttons and see a game's controls. If you wanted to change the 'fire laser' button in Starfox 64 to ZR instead of A, you can now tinker with a game's control scheme to your heart's content.

Of course, these changes will also apply to the N64 Mature games list. This includes Perfect Dark 64, Shadow Man, Turok Dinosaur Hunter, and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can also look forward to GameCube games on June 5. The library includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soul Calibur 2, and F-Zero GX.

Nintendo is also releasing a GameCube controller for Switch 2. It features a few additional buttons like a C button for GameChat, a ZL button, a Home button and a Capture button. It's also wireless, which is nice.

If you want the best experience when playing GameCube games, you can grab a GameCube controller for Switch 2 pre-order ahead of June 5.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.