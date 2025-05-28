👀 The Nintendo Switch 2, set to launch on June 5, has already reached some gamers early

😅 The console is unusable until a day-one update is installed, making it a "giant paperweight"

🤷‍♂️ Attempting to play games, including Switch 1 titles, prompts a message to connect to the internet and update the system

🤔 The need for an internet connection reflects modern gaming trends, limiting offline functionality, but it also may be a restriction implemented by Nintendo until after launch day

The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't out until June 5, but it's already found its way into some gamers' homes.

Photos began circulating of retailers like Target receiving Switch 2 units ahead of launch day. Now it seems like a couple of people have secured the console early. However, it's literally a giant paperweight until June 5.

Spotted by Wario64, a Switch 2 unboxing was shared online along with the news that, as of now, the console is practically useless. If you try to play a game on the system, even a Switch 1 game, you'll see the message "Please connect to the internet and update your system."

We've previously heard that Switch 2 will need a day-one update. There's likely to be very few Switch 2 reviews on launch day as a result, as the vast majority of press outlets who receive the console won't be able to use it until the day-one update is installed.

The fact that the Switch 2 is basically a $450 brick until you connect it to the internet may concern some. It could also be a restriction Nintendo has implemented until June 5, should the street date get broken.

Either way, like most modern-day consoles, you'll want to connect your Switch 2 to the internet as soon as possible to get the most optimal experience, as the days of plugging in a gaming console and playing games offline are sadly over.

We're just over a week away from the Switch 2's launch date, eight years after the Switch was released in 2017. It's been a long, long wait, but hopefully the selection of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games will make it worthwhile.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.