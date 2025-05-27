🆕 We just got word of another exciting new game that's making its way to Switch 2 on launch day

The Nintendo Switch 2's release date is fast approaching, and we just got wind of another exciting launch game for the new console.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has just received a new, upgraded version that's launching on Nintendo's new hardware as part of the formidable range of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that the console is getting on June 5, including Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Level-5, the game's developer, it's an upgraded version of the Switch 1 title that comes with better graphics, frame rate improvements and better rendering of distant objects. In addition, it should also have faster and more seamless transitions at startup and between scenes.

(Credit: Level-5)

This isn't a 'Digital Deluxe Edition' according to the developer so you can't purchase it straight for Switch 2. They say if you want to play it on Switch 2, you'll need to grab the original version and then pay a little extra for the Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack.

This upgrade pack is available to anyone who has the original Switch version of the game, and costs just $2.59. It should help Fantasy Life i’s early sales momentum, as the game has sold over 500,000 copies in three days.

This comes in contrast to other titles that have received similar upgrades for the new console, such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where the Switch 2 upgraded version doesn’t include the game's DLC.

In addition, we've also seen some game upgrades take advantage of Switch 2's new features, such as in the case of Mario Party Jamboree taking advantage of both the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode and the additional camera accessory.

To Nintendo’s credit, it’s also releasing free Switch 2 upgrades for 12 titles, including Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

