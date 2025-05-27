🤔 Nintendo Switch 2 supports over 15,000 existing titles, but some games face compatibility issues

😬 As of May 27, 92 games fail to start on Switch 2, including Nier Automata and Rocket League

😅 Another 37 games, like Fall Guys and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, have in-game issues

👏 Nintendo plans to release updates for 48 games, such as Doom Eternal, to resolve compatibility problems

It's fantastic that Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, allowing gamers to play over 15,000 existing titles on Nintendo's new console. However, Nintendo has updated its list of Nintendo Switch games that are compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 – and there's clearly work to be done.

Nintendo Switch 2 system's hardware is different from Nintendo Switch, and some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2.

As of May 27, based on Nintendo's testing data from April 24, 2025, 92 Switch games currently exhibit issues on start up when played on Switch 2. There are some big names in there, too, including Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition, Rocket League, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Warframe, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

There are also 37 games that start up on Switch 2 but suffer from some in-game compatibility issues. Notable names include Fall Guys, Alien Isolation, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Stumble Guys.

But that's not all. Nintendo is releasing updates for 48 other titles that have issues but can be resolved via an update. Some of the games that require an update are Pizza Tower, Doom Eternal, NBA 2K25, and Fortnite.

In total, there are 177 Switch games which exhibit some sort of issue on the Nintendo Switch 2. That number drops to 129 when you consider the games that will be updated, but it's worth checking Nintendo's website to see whether your favorite title is affected.

Nintendo recently revealed how 12 Switch games will benefit from a Switch 2 free upgrade. There will also be Nintendo Switch 2 Edition versions of games released, but these require users to pay an upgrade fee.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.