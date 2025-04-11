🫠 Nintendo has said that the upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch 2 isn't coming with its DLC included

😬 It will instead be available as a standalone purchase for $20 on top of the game's higher $70 list price

👉 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is part of a select handful of original Switch games that are getting resolution, frame rate boosts and new content

📈 Higher game prices have gained attention among Switch 2 fans, alongside the higher retail price of the console itself

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is arguably one of the most popular original Switch games, and is understandably one of a few launch games getting upgrades for Switch 2.

However, it's not necessarily all good news if you were thought Nintendo was going to bundle the game's DLC together with the upgraded game for its $70 asking price. It isn’t.

While Nintendo didn't claim that the DLC was going to be part of the Switch 2 offering, it is a shame given that the upgraded Switch 2 editions of games are releasing for a modest premium against their original releases.

The game's Expansion Pass DLC will still be available as an add-on purchase for Switch 2 at an additional $20, taking the total cost to get the de-facto 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Definitive Edition' for Switch 2 to $90. Yikes.

Against the original versions of games such as Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree (whose upgraded version takes advantage of the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode and new Nintendo Switch 2 camera), the new variants for Switch 2 offer boosts in resolution and frame rate to take advantage of the Switch 2's beefed-up power, while being purchasable either physically or digitally.

Of course, it isn't just the price of Nintendo Switch 2 games that have got the attention of Nintendo fans. The console's $449.99 asking price (that had nothing to do with tariffs, according to Nintendo) also caught the eye for being a lot higher than expected, and we're still waiting to see if President Trump's tariffs will have an impact on the Switch 2's price, as pre-orders have been delayed for an unspecified time.



The cost of the console itself has received plenty of pushback from fans – and that was before the potential impact of US tariffs. Then there's the news Nintendo is charging $10 USD for Switch 2's Welcome Tour tutorial game.

However, the console looks promising and its two flagship games have received plenty of praise after some early hands-on time – but it's clear Nintendo has work to do to shake off the lingering controversy around Switch 2’s pricing structure.

