You’re in luck if you were briefly unlucky with a Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order that ended up being canceled. Walmart is allowing you to make another purchase.

Walmart sent new Switch 2 pre-order and Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle pre-order links to affected customers in the United States. So far, these special pages, dubbed “Single Use - Restricted Customer Reconciliation,” can only be used if your Switch 2 pre-order was cancelled.

Walmart makes good on Switch 2 pre-orders

According to The Shortcut subscriber JF in our Substack Chat, his Switch 2 pre-order was cancelled, and after speaking to Walmart customer service several times, he was given one of these make-good links. JF indicated that the new order won’t arrive until June 8, three days after the official Switch 2 release date of June 5.

“The associate on the phone specifically said that it was a problem with Nintendo's distribution of units and not a Walmart inventory problem, which I'm not sure if I believe,” said JF.

“She also said that people who had pre-orders previously would be given priority notification of restocks, which I'm also not sure if I believe. People who pre-ordered should be given priority in accessing the restocks, and after mentioning that several times, she escalated my case to an upper level of management.”

What about new Walmart Switch 2 pre-orders?

The latest Switch 2 pre-order restock came from Walmart, but it was a flash in the pan (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

For new orders, you’ll want to visit the Walmart links below. You won’t be able to tap into the Customer Reconciliation links unless your Switch 2 pre-order was cancelled.

Walmart and other retailers in the US are expected to open up Switch 2 pre-orders again on June 4 and June 5. More stores will go live with launch day orders, too.

Sam’s Club, for example, will sell the console for the first time. Antonline, Costco, Verizon, Staples, and others are expected to start selling consoles on June 5, too.

Did Walmart changes its Switch 2 pre-order links?

Walmart changed up its Switch 2 pre-order links on May 31 before pulling the pages completely with a 404 error message. The new pages for the standalone Switch 2 console and its Mario Kart World bundle could come back at any time, or Walmart could revert to the original links. That’s why turning on our notifications is important.

Next Walmart Switch 2 pre-order time

Our analysis suggests that the next Walmart Switch 2 pre-order may happen after June 4 at 8am ET. That’s when I’ll increase my tracking of the Switch 2.

Why then? Walmart is guaranteeing Switch 2 deliveries by June 5 at 9am local time if you place an order before June 4 at 8am ET. It’s a lofty promise given how many Nintendo consoles and the best Switch 2 accessories Walmart has sold.

Walmart is waiting until after this time to open up new pre-orders so that it won’t be on the hook to deliver even more packages within that stringent time frame.

The Shortcut’s Switch 2 pre-order tracker will detect when the console comes back in stock at retailers throughout the United States. Stay tuned for frequent updates.

