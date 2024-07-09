🚨 Top 50 Walmart deals: $69 AirPods, $35 LEGOs, $2,000 off a 100-inch 4KTV
Walmart launched a preemptive sales strike on Amazon Prime Day
🛍️ Walmart launched 10,000 deals to rival Amazon Prime Day
🏷️ Walmart+ is 50% off or free (see below) for a limited time
✂️ Price cuts span gaming, TVs, monitors, computers, LEGOs, toys, headphones & speakers, smartwatches, smart home and kitchen deals
🏆 Best sellers: $69 AirPods, $169 AirPods Pro, $35 LEGOs & 4KTVs
Welcome to what’s essentially Black Friday in July. Walmart just launched thousands of new deals today to rival Amazon Prime Day 2024, which starts next week. Want to buy something without having to wait for November or December or fill your virtual cart with Back to School tech? This is the best time to make a purchase.
🧠 Commitment: I’ve spent hours combing through Walmart's best deals, and I’ve come up with 50 recommendations below (updated routinely on the web edition).
Get 50% off the Walmart+
Buy it for $49 for an entire year (was $98 and will go up again)
Your American Express Platinum card gets you Walmart+ free (monthly)
The American Express Platinum card offers a $155 statement credit on Walmart+ ($12.95/mo) if you pay for Walmart+ monthly). The card costs $695 annually, so it’s only worth it if you’re going to use other benefits, too.
Gaming deals
PlayStation deals
Nintendo deals
Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle $69 (was $100)
Nintendo Switch Lite: Animal Crossing Edition $159 (was $200)
Literally one Xbox deals
Top-selling games right now
➡️ 🎮 All gaming deals
LEGO & toy deals
➡️ 🧱 All LEGO deals
➡️ 🧸 All Toy deals
TV deals
Samsung TVs
TCL TVs
Hisense’s 100-inch TV deal
Everyone else
➡️ 📺 All TV deals
Audio deals
The AirPods trio that’s always on sale 2x a year
Over-the-ear-headphones
Computing deals
#1 best-seller: 15.6” Portable IPS Laptop Monitor $74.89 (was $100)
HP Victus 15.6 inch FHD IPS 144Hz gaming laptop $599 (was $980)
Logitech G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ RGB $99 (was $170)
WD Black 4TB hard drive for PS5, Xbox, PC, Mac $108 (was $140)
➡️ 💻 All computing deals
Monitor deals
Acer Nitro 31.5" 1500R Curved gaming monitor $159 (was $230)
➡️ 🖥️ All monitor deals
Smartwatch deals
➡️ ⌚ All Smartwatch deals
Home & Kitchen deals
➡️ 🏡 All Home deals
➡️🍽️ All Kitchen deals
2. $50 Samsung instant credit: tomorrow is the last full day to get it
💸 $50 Samsung instant credit with an email sign-up ends on July 10
🙅♂️ There’s no commitment – you’re just RSVPing for reminders for a $50 credit
💍 Can be used still-rumored Samsung Galaxy Ring, Watch, Buds, Fold, Flip
🎁 Samsung is also offering a $5,000 Samsung sweepstakes (see checkbox)
3. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD review: A pleasing Nintendo Switch port of a great 3DS game
Pros:
✅ Hoovering up treasure never gets old
✅ Catching ghosts is still strangely satisfying
✅ Enjoyable environmental puzzles and gameplay
✅ Looks great in Docked and Handheld mode
✅ Fun online multiplayer mode
Cons:
❌ The mission-based structure can get a little repetitive
❌ Only runs at 60fps, despite being a 2013 Nintendo 3DS game
❌ Doesn’t include any new content for returning players
4. Apple Watch Series 10 could get a game-changing update
🎂 Apple Watch may get a big upgrade for its 10th birthday
👀 The Apple Watch Series 10 will include a bigger screen
⌚️ It’ll also be thinner but will retain a familiar design
📏 The Series 10 screen will be about as big as the Apple Watch Ultra’s display
5. PS5 Pro could be revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2024
👀 We could see the PS5 Pro unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show 2024
📆 Sony hasn’t attended since 2019, a year before the PS5 released
📈 This year’s Tokyo Game Show is shaping up to be one of the largest to date
🔜 The PS5 Pro is still expected to be released this year
6. Apple may have leaked next year's iPad lineup, including a new M5 iPad Pro
🆕 The next batch of iPad devices has apparently been leaked
👀 Chip identifiers have been spotted which reveal what we can expect
💪 Expect healthy spec boosts to the standard iPad and mini
🤖 The devices will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence
7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leak ahead of official reveal
🤫 Samsung’s two foldable phones have leaked ahead of its event
👀 We’re expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on July 10
💪 The leaked specs suggest more upgrades to the Z Flip 6 than the Z Fold 6
💰 You can get $50 off Samsung tech with no commitment
8. New Roku update is making TVs look worse – and you can't turn it off
❌ Roku TVs won’t let users turn motion smoothing off
😤 A new update has rolled out the forced feature to more TVs
👎 Motion smoothing generally makes TVs look worse
🤐 Roku has yet to comment and a fix isn’t guaranteed
🤔 We’re still reviewing the otherwise likable Roku Pro Series TV
9. Nintendo will no longer repair its least successful console of all time
👨🏻🔧 Nintendo has ended Wii U repairs due to a lack of parts
📉 The console was released in 2012 but only sold 13 million units
👏 Many of the best Wii U games were ported to Nintendo Switch
🤝 The Wii U arguably paved the way for the Switch to be successful
10. Nintendo Switch Online just got 7 new games – and one is a cult classic
🆓 Nintendo just announced 7 more games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online
🐵 Include Urban Champion, Golf, Donkey Kong Jr. Math, and Mach Rider
📆 You can get a free seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online right now
🥇 Almost every first-party NES game from Nintendo is now on the service
