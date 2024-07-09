Welcome to what’s essentially Black Friday in July. Walmart just launched thousands of new deals today to rival Amazon Prime Day 2024, which starts next week. Want to buy something without having to wait for November or December or fill your virtual cart with Back to School tech? This is the best time to make a purchase.

🧠 Commitment: I’ve spent hours combing through Walmart's best deals, and I’ve come up with 50 recommendations below (updated routinely on the web edition).

🤔 Need something specific? 📧 Reply, 💬 DM me, ✏️ leave a comment, or 🔥 send smoke signals! I’ll hunt deals for all subscribers of The Shortcut

➡️ The Shortcut to all deals

Get 50% off the Walmart+

The American Express Platinum card offers a $155 statement credit on Walmart+ ($12.95/mo) if you pay for Walmart+ monthly). The card costs $695 annually, so it’s only worth it if you’re going to use other benefits, too.

Gaming deals

PlayStation deals

Nintendo deals

Literally one Xbox deals

Top-selling games right now

LEGO & toy deals

TV deals

Samsung TVs

TCL TVs

Hisense’s 100-inch TV deal

Everyone else

Audio deals

The AirPods trio that’s always on sale 2x a year

Over-the-ear-headphones

Computing deals

Monitor deals

Smartwatch deals

Home & Kitchen deals

$50 off Samsung tech – even Galaxy Ring

💸 $50 Samsung instant credit with an email sign-up ends on July 10

🙅‍♂️ There’s no commitment – you’re just RSVPing for reminders for a $50 credit

💍 Can be used still-rumored Samsung Galaxy Ring, Watch, Buds, Fold, Flip

🎁 Samsung is also offering a $5,000 Samsung sweepstakes (see checkbox)

$50 off Samsung tech – even Galaxy Ring

Pros:

✅ Hoovering up treasure never gets old

✅ Catching ghosts is still strangely satisfying

✅ Enjoyable environmental puzzles and gameplay

✅ Looks great in Docked and Handheld mode

✅ Fun online multiplayer mode

Cons:

❌ The mission-based structure can get a little repetitive

❌ Only runs at 60fps, despite being a 2013 Nintendo 3DS game

❌ Doesn’t include any new content for returning players

Read Adam's Luigi's Mansion 2 HD review

🎂 Apple Watch may get a big upgrade for its 10th birthday

👀 The Apple Watch Series 10 will include a bigger screen

⌚️ It’ll also be thinner but will retain a familiar design

📏 The Series 10 screen will be about as big as the Apple Watch Ultra’s display

Read about the rumored Apple Watch 10

👀 We could see the PS5 Pro unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show 2024

📆 Sony hasn’t attended since 2019, a year before the PS5 released

📈 This year’s Tokyo Game Show is shaping up to be one of the largest to date

🔜 The PS5 Pro is still expected to be released this year

Read about the PS5 Pro launch window

🆕 The next batch of iPad devices has apparently been leaked

👀 Chip identifiers have been spotted which reveal what we can expect

💪 Expect healthy spec boosts to the standard iPad and mini

🤖 The devices will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence

Read about next-gen Apple iPad rumors

🤫 Samsung’s two foldable phones have leaked ahead of its event

👀 We’re expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on July 10

💪 The leaked specs suggest more upgrades to the Z Flip 6 than the Z Fold 6

💰 You can get $50 off Samsung tech with no commitment

Dive into the Samsung Fold/Flip rumors

❌ Roku TVs won’t let users turn motion smoothing off

😤 A new update has rolled out the forced feature to more TVs

👎 Motion smoothing generally makes TVs look worse

🤐 Roku has yet to comment and a fix isn’t guaranteed

🤔 We’re still reviewing the otherwise likable Roku Pro Series TV

Read about the motion-smoothing update

👨🏻‍🔧 Nintendo has ended Wii U repairs due to a lack of parts

📉 The console was released in 2012 but only sold 13 million units

👏 Many of the best Wii U games were ported to Nintendo Switch

🤝 The Wii U arguably paved the way for the Switch to be successful

RIP Wii U. Read up on the news here

10. Nintendo Switch Online just got 7 new games – and one is a cult classic

🆓 Nintendo just announced 7 more games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online

🐵 Include Urban Champion, Golf, Donkey Kong Jr. Math, and Mach Rider

📆 You can get a free seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online right now

🥇 Almost every first-party NES game from Nintendo is now on the service

Read about Nintendo's 'new' classics

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Refer a friend

🔒 Bonus: $100 PlayStation & Xbox gift card deals, 50% off Xbox Game Pass

We’re expanding our discount codes for paid subscribers as a pack-in. It’s sort of like CD-ROM pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

😬 Can’t afford it? Totally fine. I’m opening up more ways to be a paid subscriber for people who can’t spare the $5/mo ($4.16/mo) to keep us going. Support us in other ways by referring your friends & family to The Shortcut. Help us grow!

Refer a friend