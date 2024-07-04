(Credit: Evan Blass)

🤫 Samsung’s two foldable phones have leaked ahead of its event

👀 We’re expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on July 10

💪 The leaked specs suggest more upgrades to the Z Flip 6 than the Z Fold 6

Ahead of next week’s Samsung Unpacked event on July 10, new details about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have leaked, revealing everything you need to know about the two phones.

Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on X, shared the entire spec sheet and marketing materials of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which will likely be confirmed by Samsung on July 10.

Surprisingly, the foldable with the most changes is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The phone will include a rear 50-megapixel camera for the first time, a bigger battery, and, of course, new AI features.

The camera alone is a big upgrade over previous Z Flip models, as Samsung’s stylish clamshell only had a 12-megapixel rear camera. Better battery life is always welcome, too, with the upcoming model boasting a 4,000 mAh battery instead of the previous 3,700 mAh battery. That should translate to 23 hours of video playback, but we’ll have to test that ourselves.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sounds like it will be more of an iterative upgrade, judging by the leak. It’ll include a slightly larger front display and will be lighter and thinner overall without sacrificing the battery size. Like the Z Flip 6, it’ll also harness Samsung’s AI which will not doubt be repeatedly driven home during the company’s Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs

Main display: 7.6-inch main Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2160 x 1856 pixel resolution

Second display: 6.3-inch secondary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and 2376 x 968 pixel resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor

Memory: 12GB RAM

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Camera: 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple rear-facing camera system; 4MP under-display camera; 10MP cover camera

Battery: 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging support

Size: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions (folded); 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm dimensions (unfolded)

Weight: 239 grams

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs

(Credit: Evan Blass)

Main display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Second display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with 748 x 720 pixel resolution;

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor with up to 3.39Ghz CPU clock speeds

Camera: 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture; 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture; 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Storage: 256 and 512GB

Battery: 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities

Size: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm dimensions (unfolded); 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded)

Weight: 187 grams

We’ll have to see whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaks are real on July 10, including all the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors. Expect to see pink, yellow, blue, and a new silver shadow hue.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.