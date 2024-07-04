(Credit: Science Museum Group)

Nintendo has added seven new NES games to its Nintendo Switch Online service, including a long overdue cult classic.

The seven NES games you can play include Cobra Triangle, Solar Jetman, The Mystery of Atlantis, Mach Rider, Golf, Urban Champion, and Donkey Kong Jr. Math.

And it’s the latter game that has created the most buzz online. Donkey Kong Jr. Math has gained a cult status over the years as one of the first edutainment games. Like the incredibly successful Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training on the Nintendo DS, Donkey Kong Jr. Math combines light math equations with simplistic gameplay.

It isn’t exactly a game you’ll rush back to and enjoy today as an adult, but those who grew up with the game will be pleased to see its inclusion. Funnily enough, pristine, boxed copies of the game can go for thousands of dollars, so it’s nice to have it available as part of Nintendo’s online service.

The addition of seven new NES games coincides nicely with Nintendo’s seven-day free Nintendo Switch Online trial. You can try out Nintendo’s online offering, which I think is the best subscription service for gamers, even if you’ve signed up for a free trial before.

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

A 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online costs $19.99 and also gives you access to SNES and Game Boy titles, cloud saves, Game Trials, and exclusive titles like Tetris 99 and F-Zero 99.

Nintendo offers a higher tier for $49.99, which lets you play Sega Genesis, Game Boy Advance, N64, N64 Mature games, and three DLC packs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2.

