🆕 The next batch of iPad devices has apparently been leaked

👀 Chip identifiers have been spotted which reveal what we can expect

💪 Expect healthy spec boosts to the standard iPad and mini

🤖 The devices will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence

Apple may have accidentally spilled the beans on next year’s iPad models, thanks to device identifiers found in backend code.

Discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (thanks, Macworld), identifiers have been spotted for the following iPads:

iPad15,7 – A16 11th Gen iPad Wi-Fi

iPad15,8 – A16 11th Gen iPad Cellular

iPad16,1 – A17 iPad mini 7th Gen Wi-Fi

iPad16,2 – A17 iPad mini 7th Gen Cellular

iPad17,1 – M5 11-inch Pro Wi-Fi

iPad17,2 – M5 11-inch Pro Cellular

iPad17,3 – M5 13-inch Pro Wi-Fi

iPad17,4 – M5 13-inch Pro Cellular

The 11th Gen iPad will be powered by an A16 processor, a nice improvement over the A14 Bionic chip found in the 10th Gen model. The iPad mini will also get a healthy chip bump, as you might expect, and will sport an A17 chip.

If a device includes the A16 chip it won’t be able to run Apple Intelligence, which would be an odd decision considering Apple will want to lean heavily into AI moving forward.

A refreshed iPad Pro isn’t a surprise, either. The new Pro model will include the as-yet-announced M5 chip, which is almost certainly in development. Two models will be available, 11-inch and 13-inch, and each will offer options to include cellular connectivity or just WiFi.

Apple launched new iPad models this year on May 15. We got an iPad Pro OLED with an M4 chip, an updated Apple Pencil, and a redesigned iPad Air. It also announced new features coming to iOS 18, visionOS 2, macOS, and more of its operating systems at WWDC 2024.

The next big announcement from Apple will take place this September and will focus on the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Up next: New AirPods could include infrared cameras that work with Apple Vision Pro

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.