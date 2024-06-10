(Credit: Apple

Apple outlined what’s coming next to Apple Vision Pro during WWDC 2024 as part of its visionOS 2 update. It’s been four months since the company’s mixed-reality headset was released, and a slew of improvements and new features are on the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about visionOS 2 from WWDC 2024.

Create spatial photos

Soon, you’ll be able to create spatial photos from 2D images at the tap of a button thanks to “advanced machine learning”. You can also use Share Play in the photos app to share images with spatial personas.

New gestures

visionOS 2 also includes some new gestures to help you navigate through menus more easily. You can tap your wrist to open the home menu or flip your hand over to bring up the control center.

Mac Virtual Display

A higher display resolution and more size options are coming to Mac virtual display. What’s more, you’ll be able to transform your workspace into a massive ultrawide monitor that wraps around you. It looks great.

Train support coming to Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro will be optimized for viewing content and entertainment on a train as part of a new Travel Mode. If you’re someone who commutes every day, the update will let you enjoy Apple’s headset more comfortably.

Immersive video

Apple is adding a new immersive video and making it easier for content creators to make new spatial videos. Red Bull is creating a sports series in Immersive, and Apple has a new short film coming as well. A new Bora Bora background is being added, too.

Apple Vision Pro global release date

Apple Vision Pro will be available in other countries starting from June 28. You can get Apple’s headset in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom from July 12, while China, Japan, and Singapore will receive the Apple Vision Pro slightly earlier on June 28.

That’s just some of the standout features coming to Apple Vision Pro as part of visionOS 2, but expect more quality-of-life changes hidden within.

