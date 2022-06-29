Sony's new PS5 headset and monitor game just got a serious upgrade
Here's a look at the Inzone M9 and H9 meant for PlayStation 5 and PC gamers who want Sony's best
Check out my pal Booredatwork for a hands-on video of the Sony Inzone M9 and H9
Hello, your friendly neighborhood Swider-Man here,
Let’s jump into what’s next in tech…
Serious Sony gaming monitor + headset upgrade
Move over, PlayStation 3D Pulse headset (that you probably just bought on sale 😬). Sony has announced two new gaming monitors and three new gaming headsets that carry the slick PlayStation 5 design language, even if they aren’t PS5 branded. The company is using the “Inzone” moniker – the Sony Inzone H9 headset and Inzone M9 monitor are the flagship devices – as a pitch to both PS5 and PC gamers who want more eSports-worthy gear at home.
How high-end are they? When are they on sale? How much? What’s my take? That’s all below today’s deals and content links.
⬇️ Sony Inzone content continues below today’s deals + free games + more ⬇️
⬇️ Back to the Sony Inzone hadrware
🖥️ Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor
💵 Price: $899
📆 Release date: Summer 2022 (UK stores say August 18)
📐 Display size: 27 inches
📺 Resolution: 4K
💡 Display specs: IPS with Fully Array Local Dimming, DisplayHDR 600, HDR10, HLG
⏩ Refresh rate: 144Hz
🏃♂️Other speedy stats: 1ms response time (ideal for gaming), VRR (means variable refresh rate, not virtual reality) with Nvidia G-SYNC
🎮 Gaming: Auto HDR Tone Mapping + Auto Genre Picture Mode tuned for PS5
🪢 Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 / 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 / USB-C / USB hub
🗼 Stand: Adjustable stand with rear lighting
🖥️ Sony Inzone M3 gaming monitor
💵 Price: $529
📆 Release date: Summer 2022 (UK stores say August 18)
📐 Display size: 27 inches
📺 Resolution: Full HD (1080p)
💡 Display specs: IPS (no Fully Array Local Dimming), DisplayHDR 400, HDR10, HLG
⏩ Refresh rate: 240Hz
🏃♂️Other speedy stats: 1ms response time, VRR with Nvidia G-SYNC
🎮 Gaming: Auto HDR Tone Mapping + Auto Genre Picture Mode
🪢 Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 / 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 / USB-C / USB hub
🗼 Stand: Adjustable stand (but no rear lighting)
Booredatwork’s hands-on with the Sony Inzone H9 pits it against the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
🎧 Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset
💵 Price: $299
📆 Release date: July 7, 2022 (already on sale at Amazon)
📶 Connectivity: Wireless (2.4GHz + Bluetooth)
🔇 Noise-canceling?: Yes
🔋 Battery life: 32 hours w/ noise canceling off, 20 hours with it on
⚡ Flash charge: 10 mins of charging = 1 hour of game time
🧑🚀 Spacial audio: Yes, 360 spatial audio for gaming
🎤 Mic: Bidirectional boom
🎧 Sony Inzone H7 gaming headset
💵 Price: $229
📆 Release date: July 7, 2022 (already on sale at Amazon)
📶 Connectivity: Wireless (2.4GHz + Bluetooth)
🔇 Noise-canceling?: No
🔋 Battery life: 32 hours w/ noise canceling off, 20 hours with it on
⚡ Flash charge: 10 mins of charging = 1 hour of game time
🧑🚀 Spacial audio: Yes, 360 spatial audio for gaming
🎤 Mic: Bidirectional boom
🎧 Sony Inzone H3 gaming headset
💵 Price: $98
📆 Release date: July 7, 2022 (already on sale at Amazon)
🪢 Connectivity: Wired
🔇 Noise-canceling?: No
🔋 Battery life: It’s wired, so…
⚡ Flash charge: It’s wired, so…
🧑🚀 Spacial audio: Yes, 360 spatial audio for gaming
🎤 Mic: Unidirectional boom
🤔 My take on Sony’s new gaming hardware
🖥️ Sony’s two gaming monitors
Sony’s 27-inch Inzone M9 monitor looks superb for PlayStation 5 owners due to its 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and PS5-friendly Auto HDR Tone Mapping ready to go.
It’s also $899 👀, which did give some of my followers who, when I first tweeted this out, thought Sony’s price was eye-popping. But that’s fitting for an eSports-worthy gaming monitor that’s going up against the Samsung M8 4K Streaming TV at $799. Samsung’s M8 has pros and cons: it’s $100 cheaper and 32 inches, but the frame rate is locked to 60Hz and there’s no VRR.
I’m testing out Samsung’s M8 right now and I’ll have to demo the Inzone M9 soon. Sony is making a cheaper version: the Inzone M7 is the same 27-inch size and has the same ports, but dials back the resolution to 1080p and there’s no slick rear lighting. You (and I) have time to decide – the Inzone monitor release dates are just listed as “Summer 2022.” In the UK, the date on Amazon is listed as August 18.
🎧 Sony’s three gaming headsets
Sony’s three new gaming headsets edge out the PlayStation-branded 3D Pulse headset (still a solid wireless headset at $99). The new versions go a bit further with 360 spatial audio and, at the top-end, noise-canceling and ambient sound mode (that’s exclusive to the $299 Sony Inzone H9).
The wireless H9 headset has 32 hours of battery life, but that’s with noise-canceling turned off – it’s 20 hours with noise-canceling turned on, according to the fine print specs. The mid-range $229 H7 goes the distance with 40 hours of battery, but has no noise-canceling, while the $98 H3 headset is wired.
