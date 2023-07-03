Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here, and if you’re looking to save even more money during the sales extravaganza, you might want to jump on this early Prime Day deal.

Amazon is giving away $5 of promotional credit for future purchases when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card. However, there are a few things you need to do to be eligible for the deal.

The first step is easy – head to Amazon’s website, click the big yellow button to activate your offer, choose an eGift Card of $50 or more, and receive your $5 promo credit. Job done.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Amazon Prime Day deal

🆓 You can get $5 for free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card

👉 You need to be an Amazon Prime member

📆 The offer ends on July 10 so act fast

💰 The $5 can be spent up until August 25, 2023

Amazon Prime Day deals

The only caveat is that you must be a current Prime member to take advantage of this deal and you’ll need to purchase at least one $50 Amazon eGift Card in a single order before 11:59pm PT, July 10, 2023. The $5 offer is also limited to one per customer.

Your $5 credit will be automatically applied to your Amazon Prime account and is valid until 11:59 PT on August 25, 2023. That means even if nothing catches your eye during Prime Day, you’ll still have $5 to spend at your leisure until August 25. The credit will show up in the order summary at checkout during your next eligible purchase.

Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 11 to July 12 this year and promises to offer a slew of discounts on electronics, video games, beauty products and so much more. We’ll be rounding up the best Prime Day deals on The Shortcut and on Matt Swider’s Twitter, so make sure you pay us a visit when Amazon Prime Day rolls around.